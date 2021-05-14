The new device allows paralyzed people to type by imagining handwriting | SmartNews





An brain computer interface gave a man paralyzed under his neck the ability to type by thinking about handwriting, according to a study published in Nature on May 12. It was.

A man was paralyzed after a spinal cord injury in 2007 and participated in a research project at Stanford University and Howard Hughes Medical Institute nine years later, Ian Sample reports on the Guardian. After years of development, men can use this device to write up to 18 words per minute when connected to the system, with 94% accuracy for each character. When scientists added AutoCorrect to their programs, its accuracy improved to 99%.

“I can imagine it being used by people who may have had a spinal cord injury who want to use email,” Jamie Henderson, a neurosurgeon at Stanford University, told NPR John Hamilton. “Or, for example, a computer programmer who wants to get back to work.”

The device uses two sensors called microelectrode arrays located near the part of the brain used for handwriting and just below the surface of the brain. The array can measure signals from about 100 neurons.

First, the research team asked a man to imagine writing each letter by hand while a computer was monitoring his brain activity. Similar shaped letters such as lowercase “r”, “h”, and “n” made most mistakes in the program. Eventually, he will be able to practice writing words and sentences, and scientists will ask questions to answer him.

“He was very happy when we were able to answer the question we asked him and write a message. He was pretty excited about this,” Henderson tells NPR.

Amy Osborne, a neural engineering expert at the University of Washington who wasn’t involved in the new study, told The Guardian that it was a “significant advance” in this area.

The new device continues decades of work to develop tools that help people who are paralyzed to communicate. Not everything depends on brain signals. Stephen Hawking operated the computer by straining one muscle in the cheek. Previous experiments using a brain computer interface, such as the new one developed at Stanford University, used their thoughts and eye movements to guide participants to point and click on-screen cursors. I asked. However, they can require a lot of energy and attention from the user.

“If you’re using eye tracking to control your computer, your eyes are tied to what you’re doing,” Henderson tells New Scientist Matthew Sparks. “You can’t look up, look around, or do anything else. Having that additional input channel can be really important.”

Handwriting-based systems are much faster. Perhaps the participants already know how it feels to think about writing letters on paper. Men using this device found that they could type the fastest when they imagined writing small letters, Frank Willett, a neuroscientist at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, tells the Guardian.

Researchers may one day try non-handwritten signals to aid communication, such as keyboard input. Or, “instead of detecting letters, the algorithm detects syllables, or rather phonemes, the basic units of speech,” Willett tells The Guardian.

The device was not yet a complete prototype, and the computer-interpretable alphabet was limited to lowercase letters and some punctuation. Also, the device had to be readjusted about once a week, said John Timmer of Ars Technica.

“I was introduced to this concept over a decade ago and thought it was a lot of science fiction. Then, about five years later, it turned out that it wasn’t such science fiction. John Ngai, director of the BRAIN Initiative at the National Institutes of Health, who funded the study, told NPR: So at this point, this is a good demonstration of proof of principle. “

