Flipkart Apple Days sale ends tonight: iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 and more deals





Flipkart is once again hosting brand-specific sales on its platform. The Apple Days sale, which started a few days ago, will end tonight. Therefore, if you are planning to buy an iPhone, you need to hurry as all the latest discount offers will expire tonight. The e-commerce giant offers discounts on the iPhone 12 Series, iPhone 11 Series, iPhone XR and other devices. Continue reading for more information on the Apple Days sale.

Apple Days Sale: iPhone 12 Series, iPhone SE 2020 Deals

The Apple iPhone 12 is listed with a starting price of Rs 77,900. Smartphones were previously sold for Rs 79,900. HDFC Bank’s credit card has a discount offer of 6,000 rupees. In other words, you can buy it via Flipkart for Rs 71,900. Customers can also get up to 15,150 discounts on old phone exchanges.

With a compact 5.4-inch display, the iPhone 12 mini sells for Rs 67,900 in a flipkart. The same HDFC Bank card offer is also available on the iPhone 12 mini, so customers can buy the device for Rs 61,900. The original price of the iPhone 12 mini is 69,900 rupees. The company offers discounts of up to Rs 15,1500 on current device replacements, which can further reduce prices.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max can be purchased for Rs 1,20,900 if an immediate discount offer for Rs 5,000 is available on your HDFC Bank card. Previously it was posted on the site at Rs 1,25,900. If you purchase an iPhone 12 Pro, paying with an HDFC Bank card costs Rs 1,10,900. iPhone SE 2020 can be used with a minimum of Rs30,999. It offers Apple’s A13 Bionic processor, 12MP rear camera, 4.7-inch Retina HD display and more.

Apple Days Sale: Deals on iPhone 11 Series, iPhone XR, Airpods

The iPhone 11 can be purchased for Rs 48,999. Citibank credit and debit cards offer a 10% discount. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,150. The device was initially launched in India in 2019 for Rs 64,900. The iPhone 11 Pro is currently on the flipkart for Rs 99,900 to Rs 74,999. At the above prices, the e-commerce giant offers a 64GB storage model.

The iPhone XR also gets a big discount, which costs only Rs 36,999 for the 64GB storage model. The same variant was previously sold for Rs 41,999. The above bank and exchange offers are also available on this phone.

Apple AirPods are available at a discounted price of Rs 13,990 to Rs 12,990. There are no bank card offers for this product. Free EMI options start at Rs 2,165 per month.

