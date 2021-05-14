Mass Effect Keeper Location | How to complete a keeper scan, why you should





When Mass Effect: Legendary Edition hits the world, players will load the first game of the franchise again and head to the city’s citadel in the heart of the galactic center, watched by a mysterious green alien called the Keepers.

One of the first missions to pick up at Citadel is titled “Scan Keeper” and tells you to approach all 21 of these creatures and press a button to scan them. It’s a pretty heavy job and may stay on your to-do list for quite some time.

If you want to know where all the Keeper locations are in Mass Effect and if you need to bother to find them all, read all the important details.

Location of Mass Effect Keeper

A total of 21 keeper can be found. Four of them are in the main Citadel Tower, 11 are scattered around the Presidium, and 6 are hidden in the Lower and Upper Wards.

The 11 members of the Presidium are divided as follows. Two in the Central Presidium area on the map, three in the Emporium and Consort Chamber, three in the Embassy, ​​two in Citadel Security (also known as C-Sec), and Citadel Docking Bay.

Six of the lower and upper wards are located in these areas. One is in the lower ward, two are in the upper ward, one is in the flax casino, one is in the alley, and the other is in the access area of ​​flax and ward.

When Chorban gives you this quest, there is one Keeper right next to him. If you scan one of them, you will have 20 remaining. And if you’re having a hard time finding one of them, watch the video below to find one you haven’t found yet!

Details of Mass Effect:

What do I get when I scan the keeper with Mass Effect?

Earn 10XP and 30 credits each time you scan the keeper. And if you get them all, you will receive 240XP and 360 credits. This isn’t exactly a huge stack of resources, but it can be useful.

Interestingly, at the end of Mass Effect 1, you’ll find out the truth about the keeper, whether or not you’ve scanned all of the keeper. Therefore, this is not necessarily an essential mission for the story. But it doesn’t put off the completionist!

Scan all keeper and bring your progress to Mass Effect 2 to reward your patience when you receive a private message from Choban. Hell expresses his fears about the Keepers, but by that time you will already know the truth about them!

Can I continue scanning Keepers after completing Mass Effect 1?

If you still have a few keepers and you’re nearing the end of Mass Effect 1, you might wonder if you can go back and find the last few keepers later.

The answer to that question is no. The point that doesn’t come back in Mass Effect 1 is when it goes through the Omega4 relay. Once you pass through it, you will not be able to return and continue with unfinished quests.

After completing the game, there is no way to go back and complete the Mass Effect side quest. Therefore, it’s a good idea to finish this mission and then leave it unfinished before finishing the main story.

