The four graphs show how technology is driving the green energy trend.





Europe is a major source of energy-related innovation, according to a new report. Electric vehicles are one of the main drivers of change. Patents related to renewable energies such as wind, solar, hydro and geothermal have declined since 2012.

The transition to low carbon energy (LCE) is an important part of addressing the challenges of the climate crisis. Unless emissions are reduced and more environmentally friendly energies are increased, it is possible to violate the temperature rise thresholds outlined in the Paris Agreement.

This is due to the European Patent Office (EPO) and the International Energy Agency (IEA), which published the second report on the growth of technology needed to support the transition to more environmentally friendly types of energy. Energy Conversion Called Patents: A Global Trend in Clean Energy Innovation, the Report examines the link between patented development and support for more environmentally friendly energy use. The transition to LCE can only be achieved by accelerating innovation in the energy sector, the report authors say.

To measure progress so far, the EPO and IEA have counted cases of patent applications filed in multiple offices called the International Patent Family (IPF) and trolled the global patent database to identify innovation trends. Did. The patent information provides early signs of technological development that will transform the economy and thus can reveal how innovation is driving the energy shift, the report said.

Between 2010 and 2019, Europe was responsible for 28% of all IPFs and was consistently the world leader in LCE-related patents. According to the report, Europe is number one in most renewable energy sectors.

Japan and the United States follow Europe’s lead in 25% and 20% (respectively) of global IPFs in the same nine years. For Japan, batteries and hydrogen are two areas of clear leadership in the LCE sector, both of which are in a position to benefit from the growth of electric vehicles and alternative fuels to fossil fuels. The United States was selected for making a profit in the aviation industry and other low-carbon combustion developments.

South Korea (10% of all IPFs) and China (8% of all IPFs) are considered modest innovation centers for LCE technology in the report, but related patents have increased significantly over the last decade.

Innovation is driving energy transformation.

Image: IEA Report: Patents and Energy Transition: Clean Energy Global Trends in Technology Innovation

LCE innovation is bouncing back

Green Energy’s IPF growth slowed between 2014 and 2016. However, according to the EPO / IEA report, it is increasing again. In addition, the increase in LCE-related patents corresponds to the decrease in fossil fuel use.

This is a positive indicator, but there is still a lot to do. According to the report’s key findings, LCE’s IPF growth rate (3.3% from 2017) remains slower than before 2013.

Green energy growth is on the rise, but more needs to be done.

Image: IEA Report: Patents and Energy Transition: Clean Energy Global Trends in Technology Innovation

Since 2017, most of the increase in LCE-related patents has been related to battery, hydrogen, smart grid, and carbon capture, storage, and storage (CCUS). All of these are important factors that enable energy conversion.

Overall, 60% of all LCE patents over the last five years are related to fuel switching and energy efficiency technologies. Perhaps surprisingly, IPFs related to renewable energies such as wind, solar, hydro and geothermal have declined since 2012.

Overall, 60% of all LCE patents over the last five years are related to fuel switching and energy efficiency technologies.

Image: IEA Report: Patents and Energy Transition: Clean Energy Global Trends in Technology Innovation

The transition to clean energy is the key to combating climate change, but energy conversion has stagnated in the last five years.

Energy consumption and production account for two-thirds of the world’s emissions, and 81% of the world’s energy system is still fossil fuel-based, the same rate as it was 30 years ago. In addition, improvements in the energy intensity of the world economy (the amount of energy used per unit of economic activity) are slowing. In 2018, energy intensity increased by 1.2%. This is the slowest speed since 2010.

Building a more comprehensive, sustainable, affordable and safe world energy system requires effective policies, private sector action and public-private partnerships.

Benchmark progress is essential to a successful migration. The World Economic Forum’s Energy Conversion Index ranks 115 economies by how well they balance energy security, access, environmental sustainability and affordability, the largest energy conversion faces. Challenges show that the world’s largest emitters, including the United States and China, are under-prepared. , India and Russia. The 10 countries with the highest reserve scores account for only 2.6% of the world’s annual emissions.

To guarantee the future of the world’s energy systems, the Forum Platform, which shapes the future of energy and materials, encourages and enables innovative energy investments, technologies and solutions, system efficiency, innovation, clean energy, We are working on initiatives such as the Global Battery Alliance.

In addition, the Missionpossible Platform (MPP) is working to bring together public and private partners to accelerate industry transitions and set the heavy industry and mobility sectors on the path to net-zero emissions. MPP is an initiative created by the World Economic Forum and the Energy Transition Commission.

Is your organization interested in working with the World Economic Forum? Learn more about.

Electric cars are driving change

The emergence of electric vehicles is leading the most visible changes in the use of new energy and its use by consumers. Whether it’s the battery, the vehicle itself, or the charging infrastructure, IPF is being driven significantly in this area.

According to the report, the number of IPFs for electric vehicles exceeds that of other clean energy technologies for road vehicles as of 2011.

Electric vehicles are making the most visible changes in energy usage.

Image: IEA Report: Patents and Energy Transition: Clean Energy Global Trends in Technology Innovation

