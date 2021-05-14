Five of Houston’s Most Popular Innovation Stories This Week





Houston is already known as a hotbed of innovation. Currently, it is in the limelight as a place where a handful of local businesses can work comfortably.

The four Houston companies are one of the 429 companies that have been named to Inc. Magazine’s 2021 Best Workplace List since May 12. they are:

Marketing and PR company CKP, Houston. Environmental restoration company Ecosystem Planning and Restoration, Tomball. IT automation platform Liongard, Houston. Online recruitment service WizeHire, Houston.

“We have taken steps to build a great team and inclusive culture rooted in collaboration, especially during a pandemic,” Liongard CEO Joe Alapat said in a news release. “We are proud of the work this team is doing and the impact of the plus on the managed services industry every day, and we are excited that our employees share our excitement and enthusiasm. I will. “

Meanwhile, the 11 Austin companies that have received praise are:

9Gauge Partners, a business management consulting firm. AgileAssets, a provider of transportation management software. AlertMedia, emergency communications and surveillance platform. Decent, a health insurance provider. Fourlane, a provider of QuickBooks support. A commerce startup that sells MadeInCookware, e-pots, frying pans, and other cookware. Branding, marketing and communications company Mighty Citizen. OJO Lab is a platform for buying and selling homes. Ontick, a company that provides software that helps businesses deal with physical threats. Digital media company. Zebra, the insurance market.

Nick Soman, Founder and CEO of Decent, states that his company aims to trust, respect and appreciate all its employees.

“This year meant helping employees who had a power outage during an unprecedented snowstorm find a warm place to stay and offer unlimited vacations quickly,” Soman said in a news release. “It is a special honor for Decent to be recognized as the best workplace. Our employees are at the heart of our company. They foster our wonderful culture and consistently promote excellent customer service. doing.”

Ontic CEO Lukas Quanstrom, his company is Inc. He states that he is committed to supporting the core values, standards and practices that have contributed to his honor.

“Over the past year, how important our supportive and entrepreneurial culture is for the Ontic team to grow rapidly, develop talent and prioritize the overall well-being of its employees. We’ve been strengthening that, “Quanstrom said in a news release.

Each nominated company participated in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace on topics such as management effectiveness, benefits, and employee growth. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine the employer’s position.

Elsewhere in Texas, seven Dallas / Fort Worth employers, four Houston regional employers, and one San Antonio employer created the Inc. list.

Dallas Fort Worth Area

Bridge Work Partners, Dallas, a staffing and recruitment agency. Commercial real estate service companies esrp, Frisco. Staffing agency Frontline Source Group, Dallas. PR and marketing company Idea Grove, Dallas. HVAC and plumbing guarantee company JB Warranties, Argyle. Technology consulting firm Stratosphere Consulting. , Dallas.NetSuite Consulting Company The Vested Group, Plano.

Inc. emphasizes esrp’s Employee Emergency Fund. The fund “is an economic lifeline for a variety of life events, including funerals, emergency care, and the welcome of new grandchildren. The ubiquitous resources are funded by anonymous employee donations.”

San Antonio

The only San Antonio company that created the 2021 list was IT service provider Mobius Partners.

——

This article was originally run on CultureMap.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos