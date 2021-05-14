Facebook faces the prospect of a “catastrophic” data transfer ban after Ireland’s ruling





Dublin (Reuters)-Ireland data regulators could resume investigations that could trigger Facebook’s transatlantic data transfer ban, the High Court ruled on Friday, which would have a devastating impact on the company’s business. Raised the prospect of a suspension to warn.

File Photo: In this figure, taken on March 25, 2020, a 3D printed Facebook logo is placed on the keyboard. REUTERS / DadoRuvic / Illustration / File Photo

The case stems from EU concerns that US government surveillance may not respect the privacy rights of EU citizens when personal data of EU citizens is sent to the United States for commercial purposes.

Facebook’s European Union’s main regulator, the Islands Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), began an investigation in August and said it couldn’t really use the key mechanisms Facebook uses to transfer EU user data to the United States. I issued a provisional order.

Facebook challenges both research and draft decisions (PDDs) and can have devastating and irreversible consequences for businesses that rely on processing user data to serve targeted online advertising. Said.

The High Court dismissed the appeal on Friday.

I refused all the bailouts sought by the FBI (Facebook Ireland) and dismissed the FBI’s allegations in the proceedings, Judge David Barniville said in a nearly 200-page decision.

According to the ruling, the FBI has not established a basis for condemning the DPC’s decision or PDD, or the investigation procedure adopted by the DPC.

This decision does not cause an immediate outage of data flow, but Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems, who has forced Irish data regulators to take a series of legal actions over the past eight years, said the decision was inevitable. He said he believed.

Eight years later, he said, DPC would need to stop Facebook’s EU-US data transfer probably before the summer.

A Facebook spokesman is looking forward to defending compliance with EU data rules, as the Irish regulator’s interim order could harm not only Facebook but also users and other businesses. Said.

Privileged access

If Irish data regulators enforce the interim order, US privileged access companies will no longer need access to personal data from Europe and will be placed in the same position as companies in other countries outside the block.

The Standard Contractual Clauses (SCC), a mechanism questioned by Irish regulators, was deemed valid by the European Court of Justice in a July ruling.

However, the Court of Justice also ruled that under the SCC, privacy watchdogs need to suspend or ban transfers outside the EU if data protection in other countries cannot be guaranteed.

Facebook lawyer in December said that if Irish regulators implemented the decision, it would have devastating consequences for Facebook’s business, affecting 410 million active users in Europe and hitting political groups. And told the High Court that it would undermine freedom of speech.

In February, Irish data protection commissioner Helendixon said companies could face massive disruptions in data flow across the Atlantic as a result of a decision by the European Court of Justice.

The Dixons office welcomed Friday’s decision, but declined further comments.

Reported by Conor Humphries, Douglas Busvine and Padraic Halpin. Edited by Pravin Char

