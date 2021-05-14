Has Google’s worst Android nightmare come true?





Two years after the initial warning, Google seems to be in serious trouble as the Android ecosystem cracks open. This is a serious game changer for millions of users around the world. Here’s what you need to know.

Android has a serious new problem.

Corbis via Getty Images

This week’s headlines (1, 2, 3, 4) warn Google that it’s an imminent nightmare and the most serious threat to date to the world-dominant Android ecosystem. Blacklisted Huawei is already on a path other than Android, and its own device is about to switch to an alternative operating system. But is this just the beginning of Android’s escape?

This was a risk when Donald Trump picked Huawei and cracked down on it. It wasn’t about short-term sensational damage to a single brand, it was always about long-term seismic changes for the industry. China’s leading phone makers looking to move Huaweis to a new operating system are certainly considered an earthquake. American control of the global mobile standard via Android and iOS works.

If you want to understand why these early metrics are so serious for Google, take a look at the numbers. In the first quarter of this year, Samsung secured a 22% market share and Apple gained 15%. The rest of the top five are Chinese: Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, 14%, 11% and 10% respectively. With the addition of up to 4% each of Huaweis and RealMes, this is 43% of the total global market and is managed by five major Chinese brands.

Global smartphone market, Q1 2021

Canaris

More seriously, these four Chinese brands dominate 50% of the global Android market and offer a reduced version of the OS in China, where many of Google’s stock services and apps are banned. But exports are skyrocketing as each employs several variants of the astoundingly successful export strategy over the last decade.

Mathematics teaches you everything. The three major Chinese OEMs are growing 62%, 60% and 48% annually, respectively. Compare it to 28% of Samsung.

Huaweis’s staggering plunge has clearly become a headline in recent months, but the growth of other Chinese OEMs has already made up for the difference. The global market share of Chinese ink has not declined, surpassing the market.

Quarterly global smartphone market share

Counterpoint

Export promotion began with Xiaomi, first recognizing and targeting the market share vacated by the end of Huaweis. But keep in mind that it’s not a static pool of users. Huawei was growing at a blazing pace before the blacklist. Chinese recipes for premium hardware and features that haven’t been converted yet have a much larger market.

The market is basically divided into Samsung, Apple and China, and sales in China are divided into Oppo, Vivo and RealMe of Xiaomi and BBK. Everything except Huawei continues to use Android, but if the other four Chinese OEMs can switch to HarmonyOS over time, it will be much larger than Android and iOS.

Samsung’s market share has been flat for the past two years, but Apple has fluctuated quarterly. Meanwhile, China’s top OEMs grew from a total of 31% in the first quarter of 2018 to 43% in the previous quarter. They are squeezing others to drive growth without the need for serious market share from Samsung or Apple.

Xiaomi says it is currently overtaking Apple in Europe, with only Samsung catching up. This was a rally cry from Huawei before Trump escalated sanctions.

Rumors and speculation from China suggest that these major OEMs are currently evaluating HarmonyOS. The report also suggests that Huawei will adapt the Harmony OS to work with Qualcomm and MediaTek chipsets and expand its reach.

Unintended consequences from the blacklist. By removing Huawei from the equation, domestic rivals are confident to follow Lead 3 aspirant Huaweis with the balance sheet and domestic support needed to push hard and quickly. With the removal of Google’s full-fat Android from Huawei, Chinese tech giants have begun to develop and launch their own alternative global OS ecosystem comparable to Android.

Huaweis’ software boss said at a developer conference in September that HarmonyOS would be available to other OEMs, so developing a good ecosystem is much more difficult than developing good technology. We hope that developers and partners can unite with us at this historic moment. In this way, China’s ecosystem can be long-lasting and prosperous … Today we have taken the first step.

HDC 2020

Huawei

As I warned in 2019, the most serious risk has always been that Chinese tech giants have adopted alternative operating systems and ecosystems, perhaps with pushes from the state, and Apple iOS and Google’s viable alternatives. Is to act in concert to provide. A viable alternative to Android, a technology managed by the United States.

Huawei Chairman Guo Ping openly stated last year that the world is looking forward to the new open system. And since Huawei helped Android succeed, why not make our own system a success? It is plausible that there are two systems in the world. And Huawei can survive and take control in the harshest of environments.

If we could accomplish this feat we proposed a year ago, Huawei’s prize money would be enormous. Without a doubt, we could carry other Chinese manufacturers together. Huawei says it needs an alternative to traditional Android and iOS. If Huawei can control that third method, it can build its own ecosystem and infrastructure, license software and sell hardware.

At the time, the United States did not guillotine the Huaweis silicon supply chain, so Huawei remained a viable hardware supplier that required an OS. With many lost hardware positions and many rivals today, the software and developer ecosystem is the best way to regain market-making status.

This situation is exacerbated by the decline in domestic sales of Huaweis. It is impossible to exaggerate how serious this will affect Huaweiits’ domestic sales, and we have strengthened our balance sheet through a blacklist. However, according to Canalys, Huaweis’ annual sales in China fell by 50% in the first quarter.

Timing is everything and speculation is rising. And remember, this is China. Do not take a 12 month view. Take a five-year perspective. Even a 10-year outlook.

This week, a new video was posted on YouTube that looks like it’s displaying the Huaweis Harmony OS on a Xiaomi smartphone. Xiaomi told me he didn’t comment on the guess. Huawei doesn’t comment either, but I remember that HarmonyOS is open to other smartphone OEMs. Google rejected the report.

But whispers have begun, and the change is logical given the geopolitical context of the East fighting the West. Europe may take some time to convert, but markets such as India, South America and Southeast Asia will be much easier. And the market for adopting economic mobile phones is even easier.

Mashable India will soon move OPPO, Xiaomi, and Vivo from Android to Huawei’s HarmonyOS, citing blogger reports suggesting that surprises are imminent and that patterns in the Android era do not represent the future. Reported that there is a possibility.

As for whether these reports can be taken seriously, when Huawei decided to develop Harmony as an open source operating system, it was exactly what it was supposed to attract large Chinese smartphone OEMs. Please keep in mind. Was Huaweis’ response to sanctions on its hardware business another way to bring software to market?

Let’s be realistic. This is not a short-term threat. HarmonyOS is not a viable switch for most Android users in most major markets. Still. But wait a few more years. By that time, these Chinese brands could have gained an even greater share of the Android market, which would probably be another suggestion.

The real nightmare for Google is that this didn’t have to happen. Huawei was completely working on Android before the blacklist. This is a threat to Samsung, but not a threat to Google. More than a year after the sanctions were imposed, Huaweis leaders immediately said they would return to Android if they had the chance. However, since then, much water has passed under geopolitical bridges. And Huawei is another business.

Last year, Huaweis chairman warned that pushing Android alternatives would ultimately be a protracted war destined to win … no matter how high the mountain, dig less than an inch and long. Survive and fight. We will definitely succeed.

Whatever that really means, it’s starting now.

