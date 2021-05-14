Status of the role of FOSS in India’s digital economy





One of the most awe-inspiring technological developments in the last two decades is the rapid growth of free and open source software (FOSS) around the world. FOSS is a software movement that freely facilitates licensing, copying, investigating, modifying, improving, and redistributing code. The source code of countless software and digital services is an integral part of the growing digital economy.

In the case of FOSS, these building blocks are open to anyone to tweak and improve to build new and innovative solutions. Today, most of our digital experiences rely on FOSS, and over 85% of India’s Internet is actively running on FOSS. Major institutions such as our courts, IRCTC, LIC and State Bank of India are using FOSS to expand their operations and provide timely and efficient digital services to millions of people.

What creates the software FOSS depends on the license that the creator chooses to adopt. But beyond licensing, FOSS aims to leverage an open and transparent culture of collaboration to collaborate on something useful to users and other developers around the world. This could be a programming language like Julia, an operating system like Linux, a container orchestration platform like Kubernetes, or a web browser like Firefox.

In each of these examples, you have the freedom to view, use, add, modify and create new source code anywhere in the world. For FOSS authors, this provides the opportunity to work with engineers around the world to solve problems, collaborate to improve code, and develop unique skills. Such open source products are widespread all over the world and are used for large-scale technological development and business operations.

A new path for growth

FOSS offers a new path for economic, technical and talent growth rooted in commons-based peer production of information, knowledge and culture. On average, FOSS products are more affordable than their own products, giving you greater personal control for both authors and users. This is much more relevant as more citizens look for representatives and agencies in the digital world. Without the power of FOSS leveling, the future of the digital economy could be dominated by a small number of Big Tech monopolies.

CivicDataLab, in a recently released report on the current state of free and open source software in India, documented the history of FOSS and the challenges faced by various stakeholders in the Indian FOSS ecosystem and suggested ways to move forward. .. The roots of FOSS in India date back to the early 1990s, when the Indian Linux User Group (ILUG) and Free Software User Group (FSUG) surged across the country.

Over the last few decades, various local FOSS communities have been at the center of activities for people to get together, share ideas, and collaborate on software. According to GitHub, India is currently the third largest FOSS user in the world (after the United States and China). India’s use of FOSS continues to grow exponentially, with an increasing number of developers preferring FOSS libraries and solutions.

Be late

Despite this strong consumption, India lags behind global affairs in building sustainable homegrown FOSS innovations. This is a concern given the large and diverse information technology (IT) with more than 4.36 million employees in the country, with total IT revenues in 2019 exceeding $ 180 billion. The software is used because there is no substantial FOSS contribution from India. An ecosystem that lacks expression from India’s diverse languages, cultural backgrounds, and living experiences. These factors limit the growing digital adoption of the majority of first-time Internet users.

To make India a global leader in FOSS-led innovation, we need a strategic plan to bring together communities, businesses, academia and government. With FOSS, there is a unique opportunity to technically Atmanirbhar, also known as self-reliance and promote digital growth. FOSS-led innovations will spur the growth of new technologies such as 5G / 6G, microprocessor technology, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things by building unique technology capabilities.

This is not a dream during the Covid-19 pandemic. Various groups have come together to build, localize and deploy India’s crisis response solutions, demonstrating that such collaboration is possible. One such popular application is COVID19India.org. This is a FOSS initiative that involves more than 100 active contributors to create a timely interactive map with live updates on case, test, vaccination, etc. by district.

The media, academia, and government used COVID19India.org as the basis for their reports, and Economic Survey 2020-21 cited it as the source for COVID-19-related analysis. In addition, various open-source Covid-19-related literacy apps, genomics platforms, spatial analysis libraries, e-learning apps, etc. have been jointly developed, bringing together governments, businesses, academia, and the community to combat the health crisis. I am.

National FOSS Alliance

For India’s FOSS ecosystem to thrive, a network of dedicated stakeholders from the developer community, industry, academia and government will work together to create an Indian digital ecosystem rooted in FOSS’s core values. A national FOSS alliance to work on construction.

Through such partnerships, the FOSS community will undertake truly ambitious and innovative projects with global recruitment potential, guide and train community leaders, and improve FOSS education in colleges and schools. You can improve the quality and accountability of GovTech and promote your FOSS project. It aims to solve India’s biggest social challenges. With the foundation of the world’s largest software developers, we can not only enhance our unique technology capabilities, but also provide robust FOSS tools, infrastructure, and products to millions of users around the world at an affordable price. ..

The writer belongs to Omidyar Network India

