Twitter adds DM search function for Android users





Twitter is rolling out new features for Android users. You can now search for direct messages (DM). This feature provides peace of mind to those who can’t find old conversations on Twitter. Once the feature is applied to your device, you don’t have to scroll through all the DMs to find a particular chat.

“We’ve introduced a DM search bar on Android, and we’re releasing an improved version that allows you to search for all old combos, not just the latest ones,” Twitter said. This feature was first available to iOS users in 2019.

Twitter also announced that users will soon be able to search for specific content in DMs on its platform. When you want to search for a particular chat, you may be able to find it just by typing the word you remember. The microblogging site is working on this feature and says it will be rolled out later this year.

Are you waiting for the option to search for message content in DM? We are working on a release later this year. ” Currently, you need to enter the name of a group or individual to search for chats.

Twitter recently exposed the space feature to all users with over 600 followers. For those of you who don’t know, Spaces is a voice-only voice chat feature that allows you to host stream voice chats with other Twitter users. The company is soon expected to see a new feature in the space called “Space with Tickets”. It allows you to monetize your space for a monetary fee.

In addition, to curb fake news related to COVID-19, Twitter has released a new event page that includes the latest tweets from news organizations across the country in multiple languages. The company also publishes several state-specific Covid pages in India showing the latest tweets from people seeking SOS resources.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos