Facebook loses court bid on Watch Dogs data regulation in Ireland





Facebook Inc. lost a court battle over the first order from the European Union’s Privacy Watchdog, which threatens the transfer of user data across the Atlantic.

An Irish court on Friday dismissed the social network objection, saying it had not established “any basis” to question the decision of the Irish Data Protection Commission.

This controversy is part of a fallout from a shocking decision in July in the EU’s judicial court that overthrew the so-called privacy shield, an EU-approved transatlantic transfer tool.We

Immediately after the EU Court’s ruling, there was a preliminary order from the Irish authorities, saying Facebook was unable to use alternative tools called standard contractual terms to meet privacy rules when sending data to the United States. I did.

Facebook then fought the Irish action and urged the Watchdog to “adopt a practical and proportional approach until a sustainable long-term solution could be reached.” If made permanent, this order means that the company will no longer be able to use the so-called standard contractual terms for data transfer. This is the remaining method most commonly used.

“Basically, the court has given the Irish data protection authorities in favor of continuing the investigation, which could lead to a suspension of data transfers,” said Jones of Brussels, who was not involved in the case. Day’s lawyer Jones Frazik said.

Privacy campaigner Max Schrems has complained to the Irish watchdog that Facebook’s data transfer is no longer secure. This is because the data of EU citizens is at risk the moment it is transferred to the United States.

“Facebook loses in every way” and “delays Ireland’s decision” failed attempts, privacy campaigner Schrems said following Friday’s decision. “Eight years later,” the Data Protection Commission said, “Probably before the summer, Facebook’s EU-US data transfer needs to be stopped.”

According to Facebook, the ruling was about a “process,” followed by an Irish guard dog. The preliminary order “may hurt users and other businesses, not just Facebook.”

In a statement, Facebook said, “The bigger question of how data can move around the world remains very important for thousands of Western companies that connect customers, friends, family and employees across the Atlantic. “. “Like any other company, we follow European rules and rely on standard contractual terms and appropriate data protection measures to provide global services and connect people, businesses and charities. “

Irish officials said they welcomed the ruling.

Irish regulators are the leading privacy agencies for Facebook and many other European-based tech giants in the EU, from Apple Inc. to Google. This means that the final decision is that you can also set up a course of data transfer for many other companies under that authority.

The EU data protection watchdog has been considering a stricter approach to data transfer since its July ruling. This is blocked by data protection in other countries.

The data transfer controversy goes back further to 2013, when former contractor Edward Snowden exposed the scope of espionage by the US National Security Agency.

The EU has set strict data protection regulations since the General Data Protection Regulation came into force in 2018, with national regulators fined as much as 4% of a company’s annual revenue for the most serious breaches. can do.

