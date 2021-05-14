Alphabet Google Inks Cloud deals with SpaceX and PayPal





Alphabet (GOOGL) Google has won two cloud computing contracts from Elon Musks SpaceX and digital payment giant PayPal (PYPL).

SpaceX uses Google to provide a cloud infrastructure to provide satellite-based broadband services to customers around the world. The deal will allow SpaceXs’ Internet subsidiary Starlink to set up a ground station within Google’s data center facility. Starlink operates over 1,500 Internet satellites.

While SpaceX is acquiring the infrastructure to deliver satellite Internet globally, Google wants to provide a better experience for its cloud customers. We aim to launch services for corporate customers in the second half of 2021.

Urs Hlzle, executive at Google Cloud Infrastructure, said applications and services running in the cloud can transform organizations in both highly networked and remote environments.

In another big Google win, the company will offer more cloud services to PayPal, enabling payment companies to increase their ability to process larger transactions faster. As more and more people moved to online shopping, PayPal’s computing resource requirements increased dramatically during the pandemic.

In particular, Google recently acquired more cloud business from PayPal after adding PayPal as a payment option for some advertising clients. (See TipRanks Alphabet Stock Analysis)

Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinette recently downgraded Alphabet shares from buy to hold, assigning a price target of $ 2,415. Vaginet’s price target means it could be 8.34% higher than the current price.

Analysts downgraded the alphabet on concerns about the advertising business, saying growth could slow.

Many investors believe that the strength of advertising per dollar in economic activity is rising. There is little evidence of this, according to Bazinet.

The consensus among Wall Street analysts is a strong purchase based on 28 purchases and two pending ratings. Analysts’ average price target of $ 2,769.59 indicates that it is likely to be 24.25% higher than current levels.

GOOGL scored 7 out of 10 on the TipRanks smart scoring system, indicating that stock returns are likely to match market performance.

