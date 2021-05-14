NJEDA Partners with Stockton University at Esports Innovation Center





May 14, 2021

The New Jersey Bureau of Economic Development (NJEDA) Board recently approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Stockton University to help establish an esports innovation center on the university’s Atlantic City campus. NJEDA will provide $ 200,000 in funding and staff support to the Innovation Center. The Innovation Center is expected to help establish Atlantic City as a hub for the fast-growing esports industry.

Atlantic City has always been a top destination for entertainment in New Jersey, and establishing Atlantic City as the epicenter of the growing esports industry is a logical and exciting step forward, said Sheila Oliver, Lieutenant Governor of the Department of Community Affairs. The governor said. Stockton University’s Center for Esports Innovation is an innovative project that works in tandem with ongoing revitalization and job creation efforts to pave the way for fair and lasting economic growth in Atlantic City. We look forward to seeing NJEDA partner with Stockton University to bring the center to life.

Tim Sullivan, CEO of NJEDA, said that establishing New Jersey as a nation of innovation requires thinking out of the box and supporting new industries with high potential for sustainable and equitable growth. Stated. Esports is a large and fast-growing industry that has the potential to bring significant economic benefits to the entire New Jersey community. The University of Stockton’s Esports Innovation Center is a timely project that will help establish New Jersey as a hub for the US eSports industry, creating new opportunities for New Jersey businesses and workers to enter the sector. To do.

Stockton University and Atlantic City are leaders in recognizing the potential of the esports industry. Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman, Stockton’s Chief Information Officer, Scott Houston is one of the first universities in the country to recognize the future impact of esports and its entertainment and gaming technology. He said he helped to become one. We look forward to working with public and private partners to make New Jersey a hub for esports innovation.

Esports, or competitive video games, has been a well-established global industry for many years and is growing rapidly in the United States. Total esports revenue in North America is expected to reach $ 250 million in 2021, and global revenue is expected to approach $ 9 billion by 2025. As it became more popular, the esports industry included a robust supply chain that relied on innovative and advanced technologies. -Technology manufacturing to support gaming products and gear, streaming and content development, event production, software development, data analysis, machine learning / AI, and esports betting.

Thanks to New Jersey’s strong esports infrastructure and innovation ecosystem, the esports industry is already well established and beginning to grow in the state, with e-sports such as G3 e-sports, Amazons Twitch streaming services, e-sports entertainment groups and Harris Blitzer. There are major players in the sports industry Sports and Entertainment (HSBE) is investing heavily in the state or planning.

Stockton University’s Center for Esports Innovation will strengthen New Jersey’s position in the esports industry, create new academic and workforce development opportunities, and support regional economic development. Among other activities, the center will identify industry-wide technology development opportunities, host hack-atone and similar coding challenges focused on creating innovative solutions, and work with private sectors and universities. Focus on driving the growth of the industry by developing educational programs. Hosting industry events highlighting the most sought after skills in the esports industry, esports technology opportunities and cutting-edge development, and supporting esports-related research at academic institutions in New Jersey.

The Center for Esports Innovation, in collaboration with the Game Executive and an independent body governing competition integrity, has positioned New Jersey as a national leader in esports regulation and integrity practices, diversity and inclusiveness, and Promotes healthy game practices. In the esports industry.

Support for the esports innovation center is part of a broader NJEDA strategic commitment to grow the New Jersey innovation, sports betting and fintech ecosystem. In addition to the MOU with Stockton University, NJEDA simultaneously approved a separate contract with New Jersey City University (NJCU) to support NJCU’s Sports Gaming and Financial Technology Labor Development and Innovation Center. The center provides an incubator for the sports betting and fintech industry and acts as a connector between industry, academia and related state agencies to grow and support innovation in sports betting technology and fintech. I will.

For more information on the Center for Esports Innovation and other esports programs at Stockton University, please visit https://sites.google.com/stockton.edu/stockton-esports/home.

To access other business news, please visit NJB News Now.

