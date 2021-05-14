Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa flies to the space station in December this year





Yusaku Maezawa has booked another space trip.

Japanese billionaires scheduled to fly around the moon in SpaceX’s Starship Vehicle in 2023 will visit the International Space Station in December of this year.

If all went according to plan, Maezawa boarded the Russian Soyuz spacecraft from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on December 8 to a 12-day orbital laboratory hosted by Virginia-based company Space Adventures. Start the mission.

Yusaku Maezawa will participate in a three-seater Soyuz where Russian astronaut Alexander Misurkin and film producer Yozo Hirano will record Yusaku Maezawa’s flight.

“I’m very interested. How about life in space? So I plan to look it up myself and share it with the world on my YouTube channel,” Maezawa said in a statement released by Space Adventures. I mentioned in.

Yusaku Maezawa and other crew members will begin a three-month training program in June at the Yuriigagarin Astronaut Training Center in Star City, a suburb of Moscow, according to Space Adventures representatives.

Space Adventures recently booked a sightseeing trip to the Orbital Laboratory in October 2009, before Guy Laliberté, the founder of Cirque du Soleil, traveled. This is the first flight of Maezawa since then, and the first flight in which two space travelers participate at the same time.

“I’m honored to have been given the opportunity to fly into space,” said Eric Anderson, chairman and CEO of Space Adventures, in the same statement. “Welcome to space, Yusaku!”

The company did not disclose how much Maezawa would cost for future trips. Previous space travelers are reported to have paid $ 20 to $ 40 million for missions to orbiting laboratories.

The December flight will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for most of us, but if it goes according to plan, it will be like a warm-up for Maezawa. He booked SpaceX’s giant starship rocket for a week-long trip around the Moon, which is now targeted for lift-off in 2023.

By the way, Starship Travel does not make Maezawa the first two space travelers. Charles Simonyi flew to the International Space Station at Space Adventures twice in 2007 and 2009.

Yusaku Maezawa’s December flight is the second Soyuz mission to bring amateur astronauts into orbital laboratories. Director Klim Shipenko and actor Yulia Peresild will launch towards the station in October to film the scene for the upcoming Russian film “Challenge”.

Mike Wall is the author of “Out There” (Grand Central Publishing, 2018, illustrated by Karl Tate), a book on the quest for alien life. Follow him on Twitter @ michaeldwall. Follow us on Twitter @ Spacedotcom or Facebook.

