Google and Seagate use AI to predict hard drive failures





(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Google Cloud and Seagate use machine learning, a type of AI, to predict when a data center’s hard disk drive (HDD), which is responsible for storing terabytes of data, will start to fail and be planned. Introduced the set. Around those confusion to those systems.

Currently, the fact that HDD fails cannot be avoided. They are less reliable than SSDs, assuming their drives are pushed to the limit while mining Chia, but they also offer higher capacity at a lower price. This is an important factor for companies like Google Cloud that need to be able to handle large amounts of data to support their projects or on behalf of their customers.

“Google Cloud directly knows how important it is to manage working HDDs and identify potential failures in advance,” the company details these efforts in a recent blog post. .. “We are responsible for operating some of the world’s largest data centers. Failure to identify these failures in a timely manner can result in serious outages for many products and services. . “

The problem is that manually identifying a failed drive, which Google Cloud defined as a “failed or 3 or more problems in 30 days” HDD, requires physical access to the device and takes time It was a process. Google Cloud and Seagate wanted to use machine learning to reduce the time engineers spend testing drives to determine the risk of failure.

Google Cloud has “billions of rows of SMART (Self-Monitoring, Analysis and Reporting Technology) data per hour, repair logs, online vendor diagnostics (OVD) or field-accessible reliability metric (FARM) logs, and disks. Manufacturing data about the drive. “

In short, the company has a staggering number of HDDs, all of which generate “hundreds of parameters and factors that need to be tracked and monitored.” This is Google Cloud, but it was also beneficial that the amount of information available was very large. Between Google Cloud, Seagate and Accenture, that data may be used in machine learning models that can predict the potential for drive failures.

Both companies have tested two models. One is based on the AutoML table and the other is custom developed for this project. The former won with “accuracy 98%, recall 35%, accuracy 70-80%, recall 20-25%. [the] Custom ML model “(which also means that the experiment served the dual purpose of demonstrating the benefits of using AutoML instead of a custom solution).

“We plan to extend the system to support all Seagate drives and look forward to seeing how this helps OEMs and customers!”, Google Cloud said. For more information on the project, see the company blog post.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos