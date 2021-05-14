Rocket Lab attempts a second booster recovery





The next launch of the Washington Rocket Lab Electron Rocket will be the company’s second mission to retrieve the vehicle in the first place as part of its efforts to reuse boosters.

The Electron rocket will be launched from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand by 6 am EST on May 15. Two image satellites for BlackSky will be put into orbit in the first part of four dedicated missions arranged through space flight by a launch service company earlier this year.

Similar to the November 2020 launch, the first stage of Elektrons will re-enter and fly into the Pacific Ocean, hundreds of kilometers away from the launch site. The ship removes the stage from the water and returns it to the company’s factory for analysis.

One change from the last recovery attempt is the new heat shield at the base of the rocket, Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck said in a May 11 phone call with a reporter. The rocket previously had an aluminum-lined shield intended to cover the heat load that occurs only during the ascent.

The rocket is currently equipped with a stainless steel heat shield covered with a heat protective material. According to Beck, it is designed to carry re-entry and ascending loads.

The rocket will also reuse components of the propellant press system that flew on Electron last November. Beck explained that it includes pressure vessels, valves, and associated piping as a helium pressurization system for pressurizing rocket kerosene and liquid oxygen propellant tanks.

The press system is a great candidate to start from scratch, as it is a very easy system to quickly isolate and test. The company also removed other components of the stage, such as the avionics system, and tested them in the lab, but it doesn’t fly again on this vehicle.

Rocket Lab plans to upgrade another of Electron’s first stages as part of its reusability efforts and plans to test it at launch by the end of the year. This upgrade features a deployable reducer aimed at reducing the heat load on the stage by a factor of 10. He didn’t go into the technical details of the reducer, but said it was actually designed to handle heat loads in a much more aggressive way.

He said that if the heat load could be removed, the re-entry corridor would be much more tolerable. It only gives us a 1 ton margin on the hot side.

Rocket Lab eventually plans to use a helicopter to retrieve the electronic boosters in the air, but boosters can be scattered during the testing phase of the program. Logistically, splashing down these oceans is very easy, Beck said. The approach here is to keep hitting them until you put them back on the boat. Yes, this is really great.

He said that aerial recovery is part of the company’s long-term plan and is essential for booster reuse. At Rocket Lab, there was internal discussion about the bouncing booster, but Beck said that due to concerns about how exposure to salt water would affect components such as avionics and its connectors, the booster would eventually be underwater. Said that it is unlikely to skip.

Our primary focus is on mission assurance and mission credibility, he said. Avionics was not originally designed to go swimming.

No company has expressed concern about flying with reused boosters, Beck said. He said vehicles mounted on reused pads would get the same level of mission warranty and certification as new. We do not take risks there.

He added that there is a huge amount of work going on in the background about deciding how many times a booster can fly. He said adding a reducer in the next upgrade of the booster would ensure that the vehicle elements are well separated from the temperature limits that can affect their lifespan.

Testing of Rutherford engine rockets suggests that they can be reused many times, he said. He said that many elements have a very long lifespan. It is not necessarily by design. That alone is a kind of happy result if you build something very robust from day one.

