Russian film crew hands over to space station health checkup for October launch





Russian film directors and actors, and their backups, have passed a pre-flight medical test for the October launch to the International Space Station to film a film scene called the “Challenge.”

Russian space agency Roscosmos has previously announced that it is working with Channel 1 and film studios Yellow, Black and White to produce films that are partly filmed in space. Last year, the project launched a competition for women interested in the protagonists of the film. This competition will be directed by Klim Shipenko, who will also participate in the filming.

According to a statement by Roscosmos released Thursday (May 13th), the project has chosen to include actor Yulia Peresild in the prime crew Sipenco. Actor Arena Moldvina and cinematographer Alexei Dudin will be members of the backup crew. Peresildo and Sipenco (or Moldovina and Dudin if they function so) launch towards the station with Astronaut Roscosmos on board the Russian three-seater Soyuz spacecraft.

Related: Here’s how NASA booked a last-minute trip to space in Soyuz, Russia:

Roscosmos has cleared two actors, Yulia Peresild and Arena Moldvina, as Soyuz flight crew and backup crew departing for the space station in October. Galina Cairowa participated in the contest and was not selected, but Roscosmos said she invited her to continue the selection process to join the astronauts. (Image credit: Roscosmos)

Authorities said the crew will begin space flight training at the Star City facility in Roscosmos by June 1. The training was filmed on Channel 1 and includes a centrifuge test, a vibration stand test, weightless flight, and parachute training.

Roscosmos was invited by one applicant for the “Challenge” competition, a pilot named Galina Cairowa, to continue the application process for professional participation in the Astronauts, although not selected for the film. Said that. Roscosmos recently elected four new astronaut candidates in January 2021 after an 18-month selection process.

Challenge Flight is one of two Soyuz launches later this year that will carry non-astronauts to the space station. In December, Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa will be on track for nearly two weeks, and Yozo Hirano will film the experience. Maezawa has already booked another space flight. He will fly around the moon on the SpaceX Starship in 2023.

According to Roscosmos, astronaut Alexander Misurkin will join Maezawa and the plains for 12 days. The crew will begin training the mission in June. Maezawa booked a Space Adventures flight that last flew tourists to the space station in 2009 on a Soyuz capsule.

Send an email to Meghan Bartels at [email protected] or follow her on Twitter @ meghanbartels. Follow us on Twitter @ Spacedotcom and Facebook.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos