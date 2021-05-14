Expectations for Google’s All Virtual I / O – TechCrunch





Last year, Google created an executive design to completely abandon I / O, while Apple, Microsoft, and others struggled to bring their developer meetings online. It was a bit strange, but the show continued through news-related blog posts.

The company had to wait another year to darken the doors of the Mountain Views Shoreline Amphitheater, but the company chose to virtualize it for the 2021 show. Not surprisingly. Google apparently has a lot of that sleeve this time around.

Last month, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai made fun of some big news on the phone from a tech giant investor. We’re particularly excited to see our developer event, Google I / O, held again this year, all virtual and free for everyone from May 18th to 20th. Now, there are important product updates and announcements, and I encourage you to pay attention to all of you.

From that sound, next week’s event will bring Google back into shape after a tough year for almost everyone. So what can you expect from a developer-focused event?

Of course, Android 12 is a big problem. From a software development perspective, it’s a cornerstone of Google’s ecosystem and, for good reason, has almost always played a central role in this event.

The developer version of Google’s mobile operating system has been kicked for some time, but it offers surprisingly little insight into what features might come. That’s because they’re either relatively minor upgrades in these regards, or they chose to leave something to their imagination prior to the official announcement.

So far, we know that the operating system design has been upgraded. However, there are many other question marks.

The Google Assistant, coupled with the growing Home / Nest product updates, could have a serious stage time. It’s unclear if that means, for example, the new smart display for Nest speakers. Keep in mind that the hardware is not given. After all, big Pixel events generally occur in the fall. That said, June is an ideal intermediate marker of the year for refreshing some other lines.

The most likely candidate for new hardware (if any) is a new version of the company’s fully wireless earphones. This is what the company accidentally leaked once or twice. The Pixel Buds A is said to be fast pairing, and if its name is any sign, it’s a budget entry.

By the way … Earlier this year, Google made a fairly unorthodox announcement confirming that the Pixel 5a 5G was approaching. Denying rumors swirling around the Pixel line, the company told TechCrunch that the Pixel 5a 5G wouldn’t be cancelled. It will be available in the US and Japan later this year and will be announced in conjunction with the launch of last year’s series phones. Given that 4a arrived in August, it’s possible to jump a gun here. But if you look at it as a wider summer time frame, it’s not completely out of the realm of possibilities here.

Wear OS basically feels like it’s running forever. Rebranding, refurbishment, and endless hardware partners are doing little to change that fact. Keep in mind, however, that this will be Google’s first major event since the completion of the Fitbit acquisition. So it seems natural that businesses want to be strong in wearable / fitness play. And hey, just this week, rumors spread that Samsung might have adopted an operating system after years of customizing Tizen.

A major keynote will be given on Tuesday, May 18th at 10am (Pacific Standard Time) and 1pm (Eastern Standard Time).

