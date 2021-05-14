“Mass Effect: Legendary Edition” has landed. Here’s what space fans need to know:





New fans and old veterans like Mass Effect will find something to appreciate in the remastered version of the iconic space game that will be released today (May 14th) on multiple platforms.

“Mass Effect: Legendary Edition” has been remastered by former Canadian developer BioWare, a subsidiary of American publisher Electronic Arts. The full trilogy will be available on PC (Origin, EA Desktop App, Green Man Gaming, via Steam), Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 at 12:00 EDT (0400 GMT). Backward compatibility is also available on Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5.

“The textures, shaders, models, effects and technical features of these three epic adventures have all been updated. Fans and new players experience the original work, rather than recreating or rethinking the original game. The aim is to modernize the experience so that it can be done. EA states in a statement and spend time trying out the entire trilogy (estimated 100 hours of content) for best results. Otherwise, a huge punch for selection in “Mass Effect 3”.

Screenshot of “Mass Effect: Legendary Edition” (Image credit: Bioware)

I had my husband (“J”) take a quick look at the PlayStation 4 first using the remastered trilogy pre-copy BioWare. He also played the original “Mass Effect” trilogy. Impressed by the upgraded graphics, J was relatively smooth for the first few hours, but noticed a bug in audio subtitle synchronization and was confused by the minimap pointing in the direction, the character. Said I needed to upgrade the controls to walk and run more intuitively by clicking on the controller stick on the left.

“It’s a pretty good remake for anyone who wants to replay the game on the latest consoles in the nostalgic series, but there are still some twists that can be solved for newcomers looking for the latest experience,” J said Space. I told com.

Armed with this experienced console gamer’s view of “Mass Effect,” we asked PC gamer staff writer Christopher Livingston about his memories of playing the original series on different versions of PC and what he can expect from new gamers. .. (Both PC Gamer and Space.com are owned by Future PLC.) The edited transcript is as follows.

Screenshot of “Mass Effect: Legendary Edition” (Image credit: Bioware)

Space.com: What was your first encounter with the game?

Christopher Livingston: I think I played the first one when it was released [in 2007]..Immediately engrossed in the story and characters, the second and third came out [in 2010 and 2012], I played immediately. It was one of the most controversial games that I didn’t want to play after three months. I don’t want to ruin things, so I want to play with my friends, colleagues and community at the same time. You want to compare your experience with that of others.

Space.com: What makes it different from other franchises when “Mass Effect” is released?

Livingston: It was absolutely the characters that we met in the game, and the relationships we had with them. I’m having a hard time thinking of a game where the characters are very well understood and the conversation is very well written. This is a role-playing game, so I typed in these conversations. You are not just watching them happen. You react to what people are saying.

For me, when I play role-playing games, I often play selfish characters, such as what’s included for me and why I care about it. But with Mass Effect, I quickly realized that this didn’t work. I really care about these characters. I think it’s rare for a game to change the way you play. I was so concerned about these people that I quickly abandoned the whole thing, “I’m a jerk.” When I went to the mission, I said, “Anything. Shoot, shoot, shoot the enemy. [just to finish the mission].. All you have to do is go back to the ship and talk to your friends. “

Screenshot of “Mass Effect: Legendary Edition” (Image credit: Bioware)

Space.com: In real-world space missions and space analogs, when people come back from those experiences, they usually tell us they have to rely on the crew. They were so isolated that they had no choice. Is that why you changed your behavior with “Mass Effect”?

Livingston: To be honest, [it was because] They were very interesting people and the dialogue was very good. They had these behind-the-scenes stories, problems and traumas. I don’t know if it was reliable, but I was very interested. She was so well written that I fell in love with my character. It was like a collaboration between the writer who told you all these things and yourself who chose what you wanted to say.

Space.com: If this is your first time in the series, would I recommend keeping in mind? How do you need to approach this game as opposed to other types of RPGs?

Livingston: I have this idea when it comes to your personality [choosing between] A “paragon” -a person who always does the right thing, and a “rebel” -a kind of loose cannon, probably mean or potentially evil. I don’t think you need to stick to these two choices. Don’t assume that you need to be either this prototype, even if they feel like they’re asking you to do so. Make decisions based on what you feel is right for you at that point and how you feel about the people you interact with.

Screenshot of “Mass Effect: Legendary Edition” (Image credit: Bioware)

Space.com: How did you feel when you reached the third game after playing the first two?

Editor’s Note: In the trilogy, you can import characters between games, so you can experience the effects of all your choices for dozens of hours with the same character.

Livingston: There’s a lot of controversy about the ending of “Mass Effect 3”, to the point where people were really unhappy and rewrote it. I didn’t fully agree with it. This can be seen on television shows such as “Game of Thrones” and “Line of Duty.” Everyone wants the final episode, even the last 10 minutes of the last episode, to have a perfect ending. But I think you can think of the ending as not just the last 10 minutes. You can see it as a whole last season.

Thinking of the ending of “Mass Effect 3” as the last part of the story, not just the last one, I found it really satisfying. You have these characters that you have been together throughout this journey, and you have to make some really scary, difficult decisions. Often, it’s not about making the right decision, but about choosing from a series of wrong decisions. There are some really difficult choices and we have to say goodbye to many characters. Once in it, I wanted a satisfying solution. These characters felt like they were given their duty by the writer.

Screenshot of “Mass Effect: Legendary Edition” (Image credit: Bioware)

Space.com: What do you think the legacy of “Mass Effect” is?

Livingston: I know I’ll be back on this, but there’s a lot to do with the character.There is infinity [community] A discussion about who your best followers are among all the crew. But I think Legacy only has a lot of great, funny characters to be with you. As for my own playthrough, I played each game only once. I know a lot of people go back and play them, and I often do it in role-playing games and make different choices. It was not possible to overwrite the memory of the first story. I didn’t want to know what would happen. I just felt I couldn’t leave. The character could not be remade.That story [I experienced] That was what happened and that was my personal norm in the series.

Space.com: Is there anything else you would like to include?

Livingston: Many fantasy science novels about humans encountering aliens are either benevolent aliens and want to help us, or evil aliens and want to destroy us. I feel that it corresponds to. “Mass Effect” has both, but it also has all this gray area. Different cultures have politics, and their backgrounds, worries, and worries are different.It’s just [attitude of] “They are evil, so let’s kill this race. Let’s help this good race.” There are some straight evil types, [at the same time] There are many nuances and ethics. I think it’s interesting for anyone with experience in space science fiction.

