Inside the new competition for games, epics, clouds and devices between Apple and Microsoft





With the launch of a virtual product to restart Apple’s Mac in November, actor John Hodgman appeared in a geeky, unfit suit in front of a white background. “Stop, wait a minute, another hello, I’m a PC,” he said, replaying a popular Mac-to-PC TV commercial 10 years ago. It wasn’t.

The event was held to inform Mac fans that the new machine has a more enthusiastic processor. But the subtext was unmistakable. Apple Inc. And Microsoft Corp. Old rivalry has been revived.

Over the years, the two companies have found a reason to work together. Microsoft Office and other apps have begun to appear on the iPad and iPhone. Apple has invited Microsoft to launch the product. Apple recently made the Xbox game controller easier to use on Apple devices, but Microsoft has created products that are compatible with new Apple features such as the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. Last fall, Apple installed a TV app on the Xbox.

But when the PC character reappeared, Microsoft began swearing at Apple to regulators, saying its App Store was anti-competitive. Software giant in Redmond, Washington, has accused Apple of launching the Fortnite title from the App Store and accusing iPhone makers of their exclusive behaviour, Epic Games Inc. I invested a lot in. Microsoft executives then testified to Apple in a second week’s trial, telling the court that tight control of Apple’s App Store had a negative impact on Microsoft’s own gaming efforts.

Both Apple and Microsoft are trying to dominate the next big thing in technology, from artificial intelligence and cloud computing to games, tablets, custom processors, and mixed reality headsets, so lower ratings could ease tensions. The sex is low.

Apple iPad Pro

Source: Apple

A new antipathy between Apple and Microsoft began about a year ago. Microsoft has developed a cloud gaming service for iPhone and iPad called xCloud. With one app, users can pay Microsoft a monthly fee to stream dozens of different game titles from the cloud. The service provides games with what Netflix has done for video, soothes gamers and turns Apple devices into a more powerful gaming platform backed by one of the industry’s most popular names, the Xbox. It was.

However, Microsoft couldn’t convince Apple to relax the App Store rules banning all-in-one gaming services, so it never launched the service as intended. Initially, Microsoft was totally banned from launching cloud-based games. But a few months after concerns about the ban on streaming apps were announced, Apple tweaked the rules. Microsoft is now able to launch cloud gaming services, but each game has to be downloaded individually, which does not meet the goals of an all-in-one solution. Microsoft is currently rolling out services to Apple devices via the web, but this isn’t a much better experience than a real app.

Read more: Apple’s App Store rules limit rival gaming services while the arcade is running for free

Around the same time, Microsoft President Brad Smith began urging US and European antitrust authorities to investigate Apple’s practices. “They impose an increasingly requirement that there is only one way to get on our platform, which is to go through a gate we created ourselves,” Smith told Politico reporters. .. He added that Apple’s actions are worse than those that landed his company on antitrust hotsheets more than 20 years ago.

When the epic trial started, what might have remained a resolvable dust-up escalated instead. Lori Wright, Microsoft’s vice president of business development for Xbox, upheld Epic’s claim that Apple was an anti-trust violator and testified that Microsoft was plagued by Apple’s rules when it comes to games. Apple argued that Microsoft earns $ 600- $ 700 million a year from its relationship with Epic and only defends game makers because it helps their business.

Lori Wright, Vice President of Xbox Business Development at Microsoft Corp.

Photographer: David Paul Morris / Bloomberg

Apple claimed that Microsoft’s Xbox download store has similar rules to Apple, reducing it by 30%, requiring its own payment system, and banning alternative digital marketplaces. Apple also said that Microsoft as an iOS developer is in a position to benefit if the App Store is forced to renovate.

Microsoft spokesman Frank X. “I clearly disagreed with Apple’s refusal to allow game streaming through the App Store,” Shaw said in an email. “But that disagreement doesn’t prevent us from working with Apple on other topics, as we did with Microsoft 365 on iOS and Mac devices.”

Perhaps, however, there are other possible conflicts. According to International Data Corporation, in the booming personal computer market where companies compete directly, Mac sales doubled in the first quarter, primarily for PCs running Microsoft’s Windows operating system. It was more than twice as fast. Apple owns only 8% of the computer market, but the upgrade is popular with an American army that is expected to continue working at home after the pandemic has subsided.

Apple also plans to release a mixed reality headset next year, stepping into the territory where Microsoft bet with Hololens a few years ago. Microsoft has been considering developing chips for its device line, reflecting Apple’s strategy to help drive sales. The two companies are also competing for talent in two key battlefields of the future: AI and cloud infrastructure. Microsoft has also returned to making its own phones, and of course they are using another Apple enemy, Google’s Android operating system.

How bad can anima be? If the past is a prologue, it’s pretty bitter. Apple co-founder Steve Jobs likened the launch of iTunes on Windows to giving someone ice water. Apple accused it of enjoying Microsoft software on a daily basis and copying Apple’s designs.

Microsoft recently launched a commercial for Surface hybrid tablets and laptops to compete with the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro. Hodgman, who plays the PC in Apple’s ads, may have heard from his agent.

