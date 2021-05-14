Stadia is “healthy,” Google says





Google’s cloud gaming platform, Stadia, doesn’t seem to be doing well. I got off to a rough start (especially on the PC) and wasn’t impressed with the game choices, but it seems to be even worse these days. Earlier this year, we closed our in-house studio and said goodbye to renowned studio head Jade Raymond. And in April, Stadia’s Vice President and Product Manager John Justice joined Raymond at her new Haven Studios, along with six other members of the Stadia team.

However, in an interview with Games Industry, developer marketing leader Nate Ahearn said Stadia is “alive” and plans to release over 100 new games on the platform this year.

“We continue to make Stadia the perfect place to play games on devices we already own,” said Ahearn. “As we grow the Stadia Makers program and partner with AAA studios like Capcom, EA, Square Enix, Ubisoft, etc., non-believers to look at how we continue to carry out our words. I would like to tell you. “

Stadia is currently a Google representative, “Senior Leader in Product Development for Both Project Stream and Stadia. He teams towards our goal of creating the best possible platform for gamers and technology. It is led by Dov Zimring, who said. For our partners. “

The Stadia Makers program, which was announced last year as a program aimed at helping indie developers self-publish, is still in effect. Despite the loss of Stadia Games and Entertainment and the exclusivity they were expected to create, Ahearn said Stadia isn’t looking for indie developers to join the program to fill the gap. I did. Stadia as the launch platform for their games doesn’t put any pressure or make anything difficult, “he said.

“The key difference between Stadia Makers is that by design, no studio expects to publish their games exclusively on Stadia. Rather, the program supports studios that release Unity-based games on Stadia. Designed to do. Additions to other platforms. “

Ahan said the indie studio is still enrolled in the program, and Google recently made changes to “make it possible for partner engineering teams to work more closely with developers when needed.” Through this program, five indie games have already been released for Stadia and more than 20 other games are currently under development.

However, Stadia has expanded its library of games, including new releases such as Resident Evil Village and Outriders, but it’s not going perfectly smoothly either. For example, the Stadia version of the Outriders patch lags far behind PC and console updates, and also struggles with issues such as the Journey to the Savage Planet crash bug, which took weeks to fix due to the closure of the internal studio. I am. .. The latest update to Stadia itself was the addition of a search bar. It arrived at the end of April more than a year after the platform was released and was the subject of predictable ridicule.

