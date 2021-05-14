Houston ranks second in the nation in the growing technology market during the COVID-19 pandemic





Houston isn’t the first city to come to mind when thinking about technology hubs, but it can change quickly.

According to a April survey by the non-profit One America Works, nearly half of the tech workers moved during the pandemic, and Houston has an increasing base of tech workers. A shift in tech workers has taken place as the pandemic has brought employer quality of life issues to the forefront.

As John Egan first reported on the Culture Map, Houston has 14 major US software and IT workers transfers from March 2020 to February 2021 compared to a year ago. It is ranked second in the labor market.

“Problems that we used to think of as secondary, like quality of life, are becoming more and more primary,” she said. Tech: NYC CEO Julie Samuels told Axios:

Linkedin data also shows that workers in the software and IT services sector moved to Miami, Houston, Dallas, LA and Denver between March 2020 and February 2021 over the previous year.

Houston is second only to Miami in acquiring software and IT employees last year, increasing the population of technology-oriented workers by 10.4 percent.

But this is not surprising. Houston is on the road to becoming a truly technology hub. Rebecca Carballo of the Houston Chronicle reported in March that Houston “has more than 50 SDOs, including Canon, the Downtown Ranch Pad, the East End Maker Hub, the upcoming Ion, and the Rice University project to secure 16-.” did. A one-acre innovation district in Midtown. ”

The March Tech Report of the Greater Houston Partnership said: “Houston has been a world-changing innovation center in energy, life sciences and aerospace for over a century. With science and engineering breakthroughs rooted in Houston’s economic structure, the region specializes in customers and expertise. Thanks to access to knowledge, it is a thriving hub for digital technology talent and companies. ”

It remains to be seen if Houston will become America’s preeminent tech hub next.

AOL co-founder Steve Case told Axios, “It’s clear that the momentum is gaining, and that the pandemic isn’t a permanent catalyst for people moving to places that have historically been overlooked. It’s hard to imagine. ” “But it’s still difficult to predict the next two or three cities that will be truly viable technology hubs.”

“It’s a snowball moment.”

