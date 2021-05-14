The iconic and unique 254-MPH Corvette has been auctioned





The One-of-One Callaway Sledgehammer C4 Corvette is designed to do two things at 250 mph and not collapse in the process. John Ringenfelder blasted beyond that target on October 26, 1988, reaching 254.76 mph. Then the car sat in the museum for about 30 years. It is for sale now.

At the time of this writing, there are nine days left for the Sledgehammer to reach the highest bidder on the Bring A Trailer. The current bid is $ 425,476, and Carfax reports that it was sold once, but in 2004 the buyer was the founder Reeves Callaway himself.

Therefore, the sledgehammer is in perfect shape as you would expect, the caraway car repaired the engine with new couplings, hoses and fittings in 2018, and the odometer shows just north of 2,000 miles. I am.

The sledgehammer produced 880 horsepower and 772 lb-ft of torque from a 5.7-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. But to break the 250, it couldn’t be powerful, so Callaway comprehensively redesigned the exterior to reduce drag and optimize cooling. The suspension has also been tweaked to increase shock and lower ride height. Of course, roll cages also need to be installed, and these only form part of the most notable changes to this legendary Corvette.

In the end, the Sledgehammer did what it was trying to do. Callaway continued to develop the project and participated in various media contests with the aim of determining the fastest car in the world, including the Car and Driver’s Gathering of the Eagles, which originally influenced the build. However, after its critical 254 mph run, the sledgehammer was almost dormant.

Callaway, of course, continues to make wild corvettes, like the C12, which won the pole position in the GT2 class at the 2001 Le Mans 24 Hours. Or my personal favorite, the C7 (not to be confused with the C7 generation Corvette), as I had Hot Wheels as a kid and was featured on the Xbox 360 Project Gotham Racing 3.

One of Callaways’ coolest works is also one of the latest. Aero Wagen based on 2017 C7Z06. Because everything is a good shooting break.

When it made the sledgehammer, Callaway nailed it would cost $ 400,000 in 1988, I emphasize putting it in continuous production. That’s about $ 902,000 today. Currently, the car sits in about half of that, with more than a week left, so I have a feeling that the sledgehammer will get what it deserves, and then some.

