Comstar Technologies Wins 2021 Pandemic Technology Award





When the pandemic broke out in early 2020, everyday activities such as going to school, working, and exercising stopped terribly. While the world struggled to balance and address virtual services, Comstar Technologies created a versatile and effective solution. ComstarCollaborationCart has just won the 2021 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award.

The Comstar Collaboration Cart was created after a client, a leader in the sports and fitness industry, contacted Comstar for a solution for immunocompromised members. As we know, people with pre-existing conditions were one of the most severely affected by pandemic-related restrictions due to their high risk of severe illness. Comstar has developed a mobile cart that allows remote participants to stream live classes to keep these people lively and connected throughout the pandemic. This allows them to participate and interact in real time.

Bob White, Audiovisual Solutions Manager at Comstar, said the project was a real blow to our team. I think a lot of people are involved in the whole pandemic, especially worrying about the loved ones of those who are in an existing state. It was really humble to be able to create something that could provide a normal sensation and regain a part of everyday life. The solution can be easily translated into any industry, from kindergarten to high school education to medical and professional services. Providing solutions that meet the needs of technology is one aspect of this effort, especially at this point in time, the intrinsic value of helping others is a dramatic leap in the value of what we have done. I will raise it.

The Pandemic Tech Innovation Awards by TMC recognize hardware, software, devices / peripherals, applications, and services that help society and business function effectively in the face of challenges posed by pandemics.

Comstar has demonstrated its commitment to quality and innovation in developing technology solutions that help manage and overcome pandemic outbreaks, said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. We look forward to further innovation from Comstar and their ongoing efforts to improve the future of the current challenges facing recent pandemics.

This prestigious award follows the announcement of the Comstars Award Trifector, which was announced last fall. The company also launched a complete brand transformation in January.

For more information on Comstar, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or visit www.Comstar-usa.com. Click here to read the entire Pandemic Tech Award announcement.

