Samsung’s April patch has been rolled out to Verizon tablets and other US models here is the complete list





This story was first published on April 5, 2021 at 2021/04/05 8:11 am PDT and last updated on May 14, 2021 at 2021/05/14 3:28 pm PDT.

At this point we may be firmly in May, but who in us don’t think we’re always catching up? The old April security patch has already reached across Galaxy devices in the United States, but Samsung continues to update more and more phones over the course of weeks. Some of the latest land updates released in April will bring Android 11 to the Tab S6, new video features to the Tab S7, and security patches to everyone involved.

For the phones and tablets listed here, it is expected to be applied to the device within a few days if the update has not yet been made. On the other hand, given Samsung’s past performance, others may have to wait a bit longer, but there should certainly be more Galaxy phones lined up.[設定]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]You can also manually check for this April update by going to.

The list below includes all Samsung phones that received the April 2021 security patch in the United States. The latest entries are marked in bold for clarity.

Galaxy S21 Series T-Mobile Verizon Galaxy S21: RP1A.200720.012.G991USQU2AUC8, released April 7 Galaxy S21 +: RP1A.200720.012.G996USQU2AUC8, released April 7 Galaxy S21 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.G998USQU2AUC8 : RP1A.200720.012.G781USQU3DUCB, 706MB, released on April 6 Galaxy S20: RP1A.200720.012.G981USQU1DUCA, 632MB, released on April 6 Galaxy S20 +: RP1A.200720.012.G986USQU1DUCA, 634MB, 634MB, April 6 Released on Galaxy S20, 636MB, released on April 6th Verizon Galaxy S20 FE: RP1A.200720.012.G781VSQU2DUD2, released on April 16th Galaxy S20: RP1A.200720.012.G981VSQU1DUD3, released on April 20th Galaxy S20 +: RP1A.200720.012 G986USQU1DUD3 200720.012.G988USQU1DUD3, released on April 20 Unlocked T-Mobile Galaxy S10 series AT & T Galaxy S10e: RP1A.200720.012.G970USQU5GUCH, 455MB, released on April 13 Galaxy S10: RP1A.200720.012.G973USQU5GU S10: RP1A.200720.012.G975USQU5GUCH, 458MB, released on April 13 Verizon Galaxy S10e: RP1A.200720.012.G970USQU5GUCH, released on April 16 Galaxy S10: RP1A.200720.012.G973USQU5GUCH, released on April 16 Galaxy S10 + S10 5G: RP1A.200720.012.G977UVRU6FUCD, released April 21 Galaxy Note20 series Unlocked Verizon AT & T Galaxy Note20: RP1A.200720.012.N981USQU2DUCF, 628MB, released April 14 Galaxy Note20 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.N986USQU2 Note20 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.N986USQU2DUCF, Galaxy Note9 series Verizon Galaxy Note9: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQU8FUD1, released on April 29 AT & T Galaxy Note9: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQU8FUD1, 316MB, released on April 20 VerizonGalaxy A10e: QP1A.190 A102USQU9BUC1, released on April 14 Galaxy A20: QP1A.190711.020.A205USQS9BUC2, released on April 21 Galaxy A50: RP1A.200720.012.A505USQSBDUD1, released on April 27 Galaxy A11: QP1A.190711.020.A115U SQU4AUD6, released May 7 Galaxy A01: QP1A.190711.020.A015VVRU4AUD3, released May 12 Galaxy A21: QP1A.190711.020.A215USQU3AUD2, released May 13 T-Mobile Unlocked AT : April 14th 94MB Galaxy A10e: PPR1.180610.011.A102USQS6D Unlocked AT & T Galaxy Tab A: QP1A.190711.020.T387AAUCS3CUD1, T-Mobile Verizon released on May 5th

This post will be updated as more devices are updated. Check again later to see when your smartphone will be cut.

New device

Updated to include new AT & T and Verizon tablets and phones.

