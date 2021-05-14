This is the animal that Americans think they can beat in battle





They say you shouldn’t poke a bear, but 6% of Americans who are overly confident do.

A new online survey by YouGov seems to have nothing more than entertainment, but despite its arrogance and reputation, Americans are surprisingly realistic when it comes to fantasy battles against humans and beasts. became.

Stupid statistics from a poll of 1,224 American adults over the age of 18 asked participants to answer the question, “Which animal do you think will win the battle?” Contains humans. The survey asked each volunteer to choose one of two virtual animals and complete a seven-round pairing.

It’s no wonder that mighty elephants and fierce rhinos beat more than 30 other predators, have a 74% chance of preying on their prey, and at least secure the title of true wild ruler from a human point of view. That is.

Grizzly bears were third billed (73%), then tigers (70%), and fifth, hippos that defeated some of the most agile hunters in all animal kingdoms, including lions (68%). 69%) was won. And many other big cats. This is a wise assessment, as about 3 tonnes of hippopotamus are widely regarded as one of the most deadly animals in the world, killing about 500 people each year in Africa alone.

What followed was a cast of fairly typical ferocious characters, such as the crocodile (67%) and the crocodile (65%). Gorilla and polar bear (64% each). Especially violent reptiles, anacondas, king cobras and komodo dragons all showed powerful shows. Even a few ruminants valued buffalo, bulls, and moose.

Goose was the least of all formidable animals and was thought to have a 14% chance of winning. Next came 17% of humans. Even the honey badger (37%) got more support than we did.

The survey data has also been reorganized to reflect how humans were ranked against all other animals. Over 90% of matches, such as Crocs, gorillas, elephants, and lions, were found to show healthy fear of some of the most barbaric beasts.

Almost half of us think we can beat medium-sized dogs, but only 23% collide with large dogs. (Actually, dogs are more ill than bites. According to the World Health Organization, rabies caused by wild dog bites kills tens of thousands of people worldwide each year, but in the United States last year, dogs Only 36 people died from injuries caused by.) And when we put us in front of rats, dogs, or common wild birds, people spend about two-thirds of the time on our seeds. I will put it on.

However, there is one animal that deserves a nod, which was not named in the study. It’s a mosquito. It may seem easy to crush, but according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, humble insects cause hundreds of thousands of human deaths more than any other animal. Perhaps who could see them coming?

