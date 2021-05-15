Google is leading Big Tech’s efforts to enable H-1B spouses to continue working in the United States.





Google is leading an effort to preserve visa rules that allow spouses of H-1B visa holders waiting for a green card to work in the United States.

On Friday, Google and 40 other companies and organizations submitted Amikas Briefs to support the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) H-4 Employment Permit Document (H-4 EAD) program.

Save Jobs USA, an association representing workers in Southern California Edison who claims to have lost their jobs to H-1B visa holders, sued DHS in a court in Washington, DC to revoke the rule.

H-4 visas are issued to spouses and minor children of H-1B visa holders. Also, if an H-1B visa holder is approved for residence but has not been granted a green card for potentially years, the DHS H-4 EAD Regulations will allow these nonimmigrants to have a future green card. A person’s spouse can legally seek employment upon application. Employment permit document.

An estimated 90,000 H-4 visa holders, more than 90% of whom are women, will lose their right to work in the United States if Save Jobs USA’s legal challenge is successful, according to Google’s court filing. [PDF]..

DHS has adopted the rules [PDF] During the Obama administration in 2015, “to improve certain impediments to talented H-1B nonimmigrants to stay in the United States forever and continue to contribute to the US economy. [lawful permanent residents].. This is an important goal given that such individuals contribute to entrepreneurship and R & D, which is highly correlated with overall economic growth and job creation. “

Wait a minute, even the Trump administration supported this

Save Jobs USA, founded to protect U.S. workers from the superficial economic consequences of competing foreign workers over U.S. jobs, claims that DHS has surpassed its authority by adopting this rule. I will.

The group challenged the DHS rules in 2015 and pursued the proceedings throughout the Trump administration. The Trump administration proposed removing the rule in 2017, but never passed it. Unexpectedly, in May 2020, the DHS under the Trump administration called on the court to comply with the rules, claiming that Save Jobs USA did not fully demonstrate the alleged economic harm to U.S. workers. ..

In Amikas Brief, Google and its allies, including Amazon, Apple, Cisco, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Salesforce, SAP, etc., granted summary judgment of DHS to judges hearing cases, and Save Jobs USA We are asking you to dismiss the complaint.

“The judicial revocation of a work permit for an H-4 spouse would cause serious harm to tens of thousands of H-4 spouses and their families,” said Amicus Brief. “Loss of employment permits results in loss of income, some families unable to pay bills, and the result is already occurring at an alarming rate as the government delays the paperwork of employment permits. . “

People go where they are welcomed

In a blog post, Google’s legal officer, Catherine Lacabella, said that America’s economic success depends on its ability to attract the best technical talent, and abolishing the H-4 rule is already disproportionate to pandemic employment. Pressure and their families claiming to increase financial harm to affected women.

“If the program is lost, the practical effect is to welcome a person to work in the United States, but make it difficult for his spouse to work,” she said. “It hurts their families, affects our ability to compete for talent, and harms our economy.”

Separately, the US Department of Labor announced on Friday that it would postpone the effective date of its final rule, “Strengthening Wage Protection for Temporary and Permanent Employment of Certain Foreigners in the United States.” This is the Trump administration’s rules that affect the wage calculation of H-1B workers. It was opposed by the non-governmental American Chamber of Commerce.

