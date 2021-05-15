All free PlayStation content to play at home in May





Sony distributed free PlayStation games last year as part of its Play At Home initiative, with more free content coming in May.

Last year, PlayStation and Sony launched the Play At Home initiative to reduce social distance during a pandemic. PlayStation owners have been able to download many free games through this service, starting with the Journey and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection in April 2020. Currently, until 2021, Play At Home continues a new batch of free PlayStation content.

The first batch of games was followed by Ratchet & Clankreboot in March 2016, followed by nine more titles in April. The wave ended with the Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, which was free from April 19th to May 14th. PS Plus already includes a monthly service, but Play At Home does not require payment. Horizon and Uncharted has received particular attention, and the initiative is also critically offered. Highly acclaimed indie games such as Subnautica and Enter the Gungeon.

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: All PlayStation Play at Home Games in April 2020

Starting May 17th, Sony is offering more free PlayStation merchandise. However, there is no complete title this time. Instead, userscan will get free DLC packs and in-game currency for some of the more popular online games on PS4 and PS5.

All free PlayStation content coming in May 2021

Most of the content on this wave of Play At Home will be available from May 17th to June 6th. All May DLC and cryptocurrency offerings will be available from the PlayStation Store.

Brawlhalla-“Brawlhalla: Play at Home Pack-Includes Rayman Legends Unlock, Sir Rayelot Skin with Ax and Gauntlet Weapon Skins, Shrug Emote, Grimm Sidekick.” Destruction All Stars-“1100 Destruction Points” MLB The Show 21- “10 The Show Pack” NBA 2K21-“The Play at Home Pack-Includes MyTEAM Series 2 Amethyst Damian Lillard, 5,000 MyTEAM points, and more.” Rocket League- “PlayStation Plus Pack includes four including Blue Notch Wheels, Blue Smoke Boost, and Blue Rocks. Includes unique customization items. Trail and Triplel BL Player Banner. “Rogue Company-” Rogue Company: Play at Home Pack includes Kyoto Undercover Ronin Outfit and 200 Rogue Bucks. “Warframe-” Warframe: Starter Bundle includes 100 Platinum, 100,000 Credits, 7 Days Affinity. Booster, Essential Base Damage Mod Bundle, etc. “World of Tanks & World of Warships-” World of Tanks: Double the Courage Pack of Modern Armor. Bundle includes 5 x1.5 Silver Boosters, 5 x2 XP Boosters, 7-day Premium Account and more.Worl d of Warships: Legends, This Bundle includes Tier III Battleship Arkansaw, 7-day Premium Account Includes all 5 types of 5x rare boosters. ”

In addition to the items listed above, PlayStation Call of Duty: Warzone players will be able to earn 5 Double XP Tokens starting May 20th. These are only available in-game through Warzone’s Message of the Day feature and are only available that day. ThisWarzonepromotion concludes PlayStation’s Play At Home offering in May, but it’s unclear if the company plans to continue its initiative this year.

Next: PlayStation reveals work on 25 new PS5 games, half from new IP

Xbox has a new astounding IP that hasn’t been announced yet, Exec teases

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos