Developers Get 100% Revenue on Itch.io Today





Digital storefront Itch.io is hosting its first “Creator Day,” so today is a good day to buy games that support developers. For the rest of the day, if you buy something in the store, 100% of the revenue generated through Itch.io will be sent to the creator.

This is a great event that can make a big difference to a small, independent studio, as it can be used to get more attention, especially in smaller games. Itch.io is already very friendly to small developers. The usual revenue savings are only 10% by default, but studios can choose to kick an additional percentage on Itch.io if desired. The promotion runs all day until 11:59 PT PT / 2:59 AM ET / 7:59 AMBST. Please note that not all money is paid to the creator, as taxes and fees must be paid to the relevant entity. However, about 100% of the purchase price will be paid to the studio.

In his announcement blog post, Content and Business Head Spencer Hayes said the company aims to make Creator Day a consistent event. The purpose of Itch.io is to encourage creators to post and promote their work, thereby raising awareness of small products hosted in stores.

Itch.io’s revenue sharing split is far more generous to developers than large platforms. Steam’s normal default cuts (especially those that apply to indie and small developers) are 30% of Valve, and cuts are reduced only if the publisher or developer brings in more than $ 10 million. The Epic Games Store has been undercut since launching Steam by acquiring only 12% of purchases, a recently developed split by Microsoft.

