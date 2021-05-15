How to add superscripts or subscripts in Google Docs





Select text[フォーマット]Menus allow you to add superscripts or subscripts to Google Docs. You can also use keyboard shortcuts to format text as superscript or subscript. To add special characters such as trademarks and copyright symbols[挿入]Of the menu[特殊文字]Use the item. For more stories, visit Insider’s TechReference library.

When creating professional or academic documents, you may need to insert superscripts and subscripts when working with Google Docs.

Superscripts that appear just above the mainline of the text are commonly used to indicate footnotes and page notes, as well as copyright and trademark symbols. Subscripts are less common, but like superscripts, they can be used in science and math, especially in formula formatting.

Regardless of why you need to add superscripts or subscripts, there are several methods at your disposal. Use the simplest (or easier to remember) one.

[フォーマット]How to insert superscripts or subscripts into Google Docs from the menu

1. In Google Docs, write the text you want to convert to superscript or subscript.

2. Select the part of the text you want to format.

3.[フォーマット]Click the menu.

4. In the drop-down menu[テキスト]Select and if necessary[上付き文字]Or[下付き文字]Click. You should see the text in a properly formatted document.

[フォーマット]You can use the menu to convert text to superscript or subscript. How to insert superscripts or subscripts in Google Docs using Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider keyboard shortcuts

You can also use keyboard shortcuts to format the selected text as superscripts or subscripts, but you obviously need to commit this shortcut to memory for this shortcut to take effect.

Superscript: On Windows, press Ctrl +. (Ctrl key and period key). On Mac, Command +. (Command and period keys) Subscript: On Windows, press Ctrl +, (Ctrl and comma keys). On Mac, it’s Command +, (command and comma key).How to insert superscripts or subscripts in Google Docs using special characters

You can also insert special characters in Google Docs. This is useful, for example, when adding a trademark or copyright symbol.

1. Place the cursor on Google Docs where you want to insert special characters.

2.[挿入]Click on the menu and then[特殊文字]Click.

3. Click the dropdown on the far right[上付き文字]Or[下付き文字]Choose.

4. Find the symbol you want to insert and click it. It should appear immediately in Google Docs.

You can add special characters to your document to automatically display them in superscript.Dave Johnson / Insider

