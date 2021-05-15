Stoke Space and Sequoia Scientific Earn NASA Technology Funds





Stoke Space Technologies’ second stage engine injectors undergo test firing at the company’s component test facility. (Stoke photo)

Two state-owned companies in Washington have each received up to $ 750,000 in grants from NASA, taking the space-related technology they’re already working on to the next stage of development.

The Renton-based Stoke Space Technologies and Bellevue-based Sequoia Scientific awards are part of the latest batch of NASA Small Business Innovation Research Phase II grants. A total of $ 105 million was awarded to 140 projects proposed by 127 SMEs across 34 states and Washington, DC.

The purpose of this program is to contribute to NASA’s efforts in human exploration, space technology, science, and aeronautics, and to facilitate the development of innovations that can find commercial applications other than NASA. All Phase II winners have previously won the NASAS BIR Phase I Award, each worth up to $ 125,000.

Jim Reuters, deputy director of the NASAs Space Technology Mission, said in a news release released Thursday that these small businesses received Phase I awards for the onset of a global epidemic and are promising up-and-coming. We went through it to evolve our technology solutions. As the government helps bring SMEs back on track, we value their commitment and dedication to supporting NASA’s mission and goals.

A project supported by Sequoia Scientifics NASA aims to build a new underwater imaging device for analyzing ocean colors and biogeochemistry. Hyperspectral absorption spectrophotometers offer significantly higher accuracy and resolution than existing underwater sensors and may provide validation of future NASA marine color missions such as PACE, GEO-CAPE, and GLIMR.

The Stoke Space Award is a new type of rocket engine hardware designed for use on planetary landers, reusable second stages, and other types of spacecraft performing approach, descent, and landing operations. Fund the development and testing of. The engine nozzle acts as a metal heat shield that is actively cooled as the spacecraft descends into the atmosphere, and acts as a shield against debris thrown during the final descent.

Phase II projects typically cover up to 24 months of development work. If the project is promising, the NASA SBIR program provides additional funding opportunities to help SMEs find investors and customers outside the space agency.

Jason Kessler, NASA’s SBIR Program Executive, has an exciting Phase II contract period as SMEs put their ideas into practice and develop prototypes that appeal to NASA and individual investors. The technologies selected have significant potential impact on their respective sectors and we are proud to continue to invest in today’s booming aerospace economy through these SMEs.

Stoke Space is already attracting private investors. In February, the startup raised $ 9.1 million in seed funding to support the development of a reusable second phase.

