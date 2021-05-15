I / O 2021: Definitive Design Guide-Library





Accessibility

Designing A11y with Material Design: How does Material Design integrate accessibility directly into the design system and how to do the same? Show how to make your product easier to use for everyone, especially for people with disabilities.

Accessibility Design in Android Studio and Jetpack Compose: Learn the latest information on how your app can support users with disabilities. Take advantage of Android Studio’s automatic accessibility checks and Jetpack Compose’s accessibility support.

Machine Learning for Accessibility: See three case studies covering voice access, lookups, live transcripts and sound notifications. Google researchers and product managers explore the intersection of Google’s ML research and accessibility.

design

5 things you can do to prepare your app for big screens: From design characteristic prioritization to implementation details, this session will show you how to prepare your app for large devices without a complete redesign I will explain.

Building a Desktop Design Language with Flutter: Now that Flutter supports desktop applications, see how to build a custom widget set for your desktop. Join this walkthrough on creating retro-style Spinner widgets that work on Windows, Linux, and Mac OS.

Create beautiful Material Design apps with Jetpack Compose: Jetpack Compose makes it beautiful and easy to create with Material Design. Learn how to leverage material theme, component, and dark theme guidance and how Jetpack Compose can help improve your workflow on Android.

Building platform-adaptive apps: Best practices for making your applications feel at home across mobile, desktop, and the web.

New Design Tools: Check out the latest improvements in Android Studio Design Tools and what’s new in the ConstraintLayout and MotionLayout libraries. We will also introduce new visual tools focused on improving and speeding up app development.

ML / AI

Building with the Responsible AI Toolkit: In this session, product leaders will discuss a collection of Responsible AI Toolkit offerings. This is an ever-growing library of lessons and resources that anyone can apply to AI deployments.

Latest Keras Design Patterns: Keras is a high-level machine learning library preferred by many ML practitioners and is now fully integrated with TensorFlow. In this session, we will introduce a standard Keras design pattern using a simple variational autoencoder as an example.

Finding and Solving Everyday Machine Learning Problems: As a developer, when do you need to use machine learning and what is the easiest way to integrate it into your app? Find the most common ML use cases and how to quickly incorporate them into your app.

web

Chrome DevTools for Designers: Diagnose common Chrome DevTools design issues and some helpful steps to debug them.

Immersive storytelling on the web: Explore ways to create well-designed web stories and dive into new features.

New Responsive: Web Design in a Component-Driven World: What Does Responsive Mean for Users, Containers, and Form Factor, and How to Implement Some of These New Axis of Responsive Design.

