Samsung’s next ultra-cheap 5G phone leaked completely – BGR





Samsung’s flagship mobile phones are the ones that get the most attention from publications like us, but millions of people around the world prefer to spend money elsewhere and sell for over $ 1,000. We are happy to use mobile phones that are more affordable than mobile phones that are available. In fact, despite its low price, modern “budget” phones don’t have to compromise on key features, including support for 5G networks.

5G technology hasn’t fully penetrated the market yet, but there are already a few cheap 5G phones available to cover all of the expensive flagships from top vendors. Until that point, on Friday, 91mobiles shared a new leaked image of the Galaxy A22. It’s rumored to be Samsung’s cheapest 5G phone to date.

Today’s top deal AirPods Pro is finally back on Amazon … at the lowest price in 2021!List Price: $ 249.00 Price: $ 197.00 Discount: $ 52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR May Receive Fees Buy Now BGR Available from Amazon BGR May Receive Fees

As with some previous Galaxy A-series phones, the Galaxy A22 has a teardrop notch at the top of the display that houses the selfie camera. The phone is available in both 4G and 5G models, and while the design looks almost the same, there are some notable subtle differences.

Leak image of Samsung Galaxy A225G. Image source: 91mobiles

First, the 4G model bezel looks a bit less noticeable than the 5G model bezel. Both phones have a square camera module in the upper left corner of the back panel, but if the 5G model has 3 cameras and a flash, the 4G model pushes 4 cameras into the module and shifts the LED flash underneath. To do.

Anyway, the Galaxy A224G is more powerful than the 5G siblings. According to Leak, the 4G model will feature a 6.4-inch HD + AMOLED display, a MediaTek Helio G80 CPU, and a camera system with a 48MP + 5M + 2MP + 2MP setup. The selfie camera works at 13 megapixels, but RAM and storage are still unknown.

For the Galaxy A22 5G, you need a 6.4-inch FHD + LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 CPU, and three cameras with a 48MP + 5MP + 2MP configuration. The 5G model is also slightly thicker and heavier than the 4G model, but both come with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, the Galaxy A22 is expected to cost about 200,000 won, which translates to about $ 180. For comparison, Samsung’s Galaxy A42 5G is priced at $ 359.99 on Amazon and launched in South Korea last November for 449,000 won. If the Galaxy A225G is actually half the price of the Galaxy A42 5G, it could be one of the most affordable 5G phones on the market.

Today’s top deal AirPods Pro is finally back on Amazon … at the lowest price in 2021!List Price: $ 249.00 Price: $ 197.00 Discount: $ 52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR May Receive Fees Buy Now BGR Available from Amazon BGR May Receive Fees

Jacob began taking video games and technology as a hobby in college, but it soon became clear that this was what he wanted to do to make a living. He currently lives in New York and is writing for BGR. His previously published works can be found at TechHive, VentureBeat and GameRant.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]company.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos