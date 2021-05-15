Ghostrunner 2 announced after a successful surprise of the first game





Ghostrunner developer One More Level is starting to develop Ghostrunner 2 for release on the latest generation consoles.

One More Level has increased its budget to create Ghostrunner 2 after its original fast-paced cyberpunk title, the impressive 600,000 re-cash dans sold after its launch in 2020. Ghostrunner, first released in 2019, promises a dashing action game with futuristic settings and tough boss battles. When the title was released the following year, the Ghostrunner level design attracted many players with its agile protagonist and challenging combat, even if it could hinder the pace of the game. Following the success of the first game, Publisher 505 Games is back in partnership with the title developer to extend Ghostrunner to the new platform and fund the next sequel.

The announcement, which appears on Ghostrunner’s official Twitter account, was packed with exciting news for fans. First, game creators are committed to bringing the original title to the next-generation console before the beginning of the year. We hope this will improve performance and neon-filled beauty. As for the sequel, Ghostrunner 2 seems to be released only on the latest generation consoles, taking advantage of all the features offered by the latest hardware. To achieve this, publishers have green-lighted a $ 5 million budget for the game. There is even a hint that if Ghostrunner 2 is as successful or better, the property could become a franchise.

We are pleased to inform the Ghostrunner community that Ghostrunner 2 has been announced.

See below for more information on this major announcement. Details will follow shortly.

Join us at https://t.co/5UagraKOtB to discuss this announcement with the community. pic.twitter.com/jJmoAVzVf8

— Ghostrunner (@GhostrunnerGame) May 13, 2021

Plans to reach new audiences on different consoles are ambitious, but developers managed the feat of the original Ghostrunner and eventually appeared on all major platforms. However, this was not a perfectly smooth ride. There was a problem with the release of the title Switch, and the Ghostrunner release was delayed over most other platform releases. However, the author seems confident in extending the original title to the latest generation consoles in 2021 and is not currently providing information on the Ghostrunner 2 release window.

