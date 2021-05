Remake for technical suggestions for a new funding round

Courtesy of REMADE INSTITUTE | Monroe County Post

The REMADE Institute, a public-private partnership established by the U.S. Department of Energy, represents a $ 45 million investment in technology research, development, and demonstration to maintain U.S. manufacturing and accelerate the transition to U.S. circular. We have issued a fifth request for proposal. Economy.

Kelly Speakes-Backman is Deputy Secretary of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, and the investment will reduce national energy consumption, reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, promote clean technology innovation, and manufacture. He said he is focusing on dealing with the impacts on climate change.

“President Biden has proudly announced our new national climate target, which is to reduce US emissions by 50-52% by 2030,” said Speakes-Backman. “Such an investment in the REMADE Institute will accelerate the transition to the US circular economy and ensure that this ambitious and exciting new commitment is met.”

REMADE CEO Nabil Nasr said the institute is seeking industry-led proposals for large-scale transformational research, development and demonstration projects to address issues across the material supply chain. Proposed transformation projects need to work on the recovery and recycling of plastics, metals, textiles and e-waste, or the recovery and remanufacturing of durable consumer goods and components.

“By focusing REMADE’s investment on industry-led projects within these four major material classes, we can develop the most influential solutions across the country,” says Nasr.

REMADE is also looking for R & D projects that complement the institute’s existing portfolio. This includes creating logistics models to improve material recall and recycling, improving the circulation of metal alloys, identifying new automation solutions to improve recycling economics, and better remanufacturing and recall. Includes suggestions focused on creating design tools that enable it and using recycled cross-industry materials. A project for condition evaluation and process technology introduction in manufacturing and remanufacturing, and materials with low recycling rate such as No. 3-7 plastic.

REMADE has allocated $ 1 million for education and workforce development. These projects need to develop short-term courses to educate, train and train in-service workers on reuse, remanufacturing, recovery and recycling.

The prospectus and project summary will be submitted by 5 pm on June 3, and the proposal will be submitted by July 15. For more information, please visit remadeinstitute.org/rfp.

