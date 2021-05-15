New Pokemon Snap proves that Game Freak shouldn’t make Pokemon games





The new Pokemon Snap is a better game than Sword and Shield (Photo: Nintendo)

Readers feel that the new Pokemon Snap is showing that Game Freak, the developer of Pokemon Sword / Shield, is no longer enough for mainline games.

I’ve been a Pokemon fan for a long time since the original Game Boy game, and during that time I’ve seen the series decline and flow. The last few years have certainly been one of the highest. Pokemon Go is still hugely popular, and the sword / shield was huge. And for reasons I still don’t understand, trading card games are bigger than ever. My kids are crazy about it now. I didn’t think I was pushing it, so I tried not to encourage it, but I especially love mobile games.

They weren’t too keen on swords / shields, which is still a bit too complicated for them, so I think compared to the immediate satisfaction of working with Pokemon Go. I don’t like swords / shields for another reason. The game still has the inherent addiction of all Pokemon games, but with terrible graphics and old-fashioned gameplay, it’s made incredibly terrible.

As I said before, Pokemon is one of the biggest media franchises in history, but the game looks like low-budget shovelware. From the complete lack of voice actors (straight embarrassing to see the intro with the sword / shield on for the first time) to open world attempts that appear to be programmed for the GameCube, and know the developer Game Freak , Probably so.

The Pokemon situation is a good example of how conservative publishers tend to be. When we usually think of such things, it’s when they build a sequel after a sequel and don’t invest in a new IP. That’s certainly the most common example, but the root is to make the next hit as similar as possible after a hit to increase the chances of a hit. Companies are so wary of attributed success to one or two things that they try to reproduce as much as possible each time.

Game Freak has been making Pokemon games for 25 years, and Pokemon has been a huge success for 25 years. This is all the evidence that Game Freak needs to keep making Pokemon games, no matter how frustrated the fans are. As many have said, the game looks like an effort of three indie costumes, and as you can imagine, it’s not one of the most funded developers in the world.

Everything Im has been saying for a long time, especially since the release of Sword and Shield, has been clear for a long time, but the reason Im is writing now is because I’m playing new Pokemon Snap with my kids. There are still obvious ways it could be better, including graphics, but in many cases it looks very good and gives the impression that Pokemon are real creatures moving around in a real environment. It is excellent.

In Sword / Shield, they either hide in the grass like an old Game Boy game, or roam a small circle in an open world. Realism may seem silly to use in Pokemon, but it’s not really the case, given that Pokemon are animals that live in a world that looks almost like us. It’s great to see them swim around, fly in the sky, and graze in the plains. It’s a light-year away from the Game Boy game, but it still feels like the same concept.

The terrible thing is that the new Pokemon Snap isn’t much different from the N64 original. This was basically the last time everyone tried to push the Pokemon formula into something (it wasn’t a game freak and seemed to have little to do with either game) and looks vaguely modern. The fact that what is essentially an on-rail shooter is more interactive and imaginative than a mainline Pokemon game is a tragedy and shows how little effort Game Freak spends on things.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will appear in Game Freak. This is your chance to redeem yourself, but how many people are really confident that this will be the breakthrough needed for the series? Isn’t it a little baby step that would probably be? For now, we need to give them the benefit of doubt, but I really doubt it is better than New Pokemon Snap.

