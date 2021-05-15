“FINAL FANTASY XIV” Fanfest 2021: Schedule, live stream start time How to watch





Square Enix is ​​attending and inviting everyone to witness FINAL FANTASY XIV Fanfest 2021, which will be held shortly on the weekend from Saturday, May 15th to Sunday, May 16th. In this fan event, we will introduce and explore new offers from the game. More information on the fandom behind the FINAL FANTASY franchise will be delivered live from the Tokyo Garden Theater.

(Photo: FINAL FANTASY XIV via Twitter @FF_XIV_EN)

FINAL FANTASY XIV Fanfest or FFXIV Expo is an annual event held by Square Enix for fans and gamers familiar with games and franchises to relax and explore. I will. At the Expo, we’ll talk about a variety of exclusive information from developers and game developers, as well as future installments for the franchise.

In the gaming world, Sony’s latest game console, PlayStation 5, will soon enjoy the glory of a remake of FINAL FANTASY VII, but this event will be the first event before the game is open to the public. Enjoy the fame of “Final Fantasy”, one of the most iconic science fiction fantasy role-playing games (RPGs).

Also read: Nintendo Switch sales reveal that 20% of the units sold last year were aimed at people who already had the switch

“FINAL FANTASY XIV” Fanfest 2021: Schedule, Live Stream

(Photo: Youtube / FINAL FANTASY UNION) FINAL FANTASY 7 Yuffie

This year is the time, with FINAL FANTASY XIV Fanfest 2021 inside us, and Square Enix pooling its resources for people to see and enjoy in the folklore of the “FF” franchise. We offer a large show. Fanfest is primarily focused on giving gamers time to live. In particular, we are mainly working on the important development of the franchise, along with exclusive information about the game.

The iconic feature of Fanfest is that it offers more than just what you can see by encouraging new gamers to join and giving old fans time of life by softening the glory of past games. The schedule for this year’s FFXIV Fanfest 2021 will be Saturday this weekend. Sunday, May 15th. On May 16th, the fanfest remains in the same virtual setting as last year.

For North America, the schedule is the first day of Friday night, May 14th, and will be livestreamed from Japan to Saturday morning. The keynote will begin around 6 pm Pacific Standard Time (9 pm Eastern Standard Time).

How to watch’Final Fantasy XIV Fanfest 2021

Square Enix’s live stream will be broadcast on the special website of FINAL FANTASY XIV Fan Festival 2021. The festival will soon have different rooms for streaming different aspects of the event. The various offers of this year’s Fanfest are something you shouldn’t miss, especially as they provide exclusive details about game development.

#FFXIVFanFest Keynote will start in 30 minutes! https://t.co/yHNriLc24o

Believe us, you won’t want to miss the first! pic.twitter.com/bGRYDWUGLs

— FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) May 15, 2021

Related article: Square Enix says the company is not for sale and provides pre-order details for the “FFVII Remake” intergrade

