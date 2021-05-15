The problem with IoT connectivity is dog breakfast





Matter is a new IoT connectivity standard. This was known as Project Connected Home over IP (CHIP). The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), formerly known as the Zigbee Alliance, supports the new standard.

Matter is an organization of hundreds of companies that create, maintain, and deliver open global standards for the Internet of Things (IoT). In essence, you need to allow smart devices to communicate with each other as long as they are Matter certified.

For example, all Philips Hue smart lights, bridges and accessories will receive OTA firmware updates (until the fourth quarter of 2021). In short, Matter’s standard smart home controller can control and communicate with a huge number of smart home devices. For example, an ambient light sensor can change the light / hue level to match outside light. There is no more blue light syndrome.

Signify is a leading smart lighting and long-term leader in the Alliance. We are excited to be the driving force behind the creation and adoption of Matter. We believe that this multi-brand interoperability in smart homes promotes the benefits and value of smart lighting around the world through both Philips Hue and WiZ. ”

George Yianni, Head of Technology for Philips Hue, on behalf of Signify. KeyMatter Technology Attributes

Matter makes it easy for device makers to build devices that are compatible with smart homes and voice services such as Amazons Alexa, Apples HomeKit / Siri, Google Assistant, and Samsung SmartThings. In addition, these ecosystems also need to be interoperable.

The first Matter protocol runs on existing network technologies such as Ethernet, Wi-Fi, threads, and Bluetooth Low Energy.

Simple Easy to buy and use. Simplify the connected experience. Interoperability devices from multiple brands work together natively. Provides better compatibility. Reliable, consistent and responsive local connection. Secure Maintains a secure connection. Robust and streamlined for developers and users. FlexibilityMatter allows users to set up and control devices simultaneously using multiple ecosystems. For GadgetGuys, MatterIoT’s interoperability has traditionally been dog breakfast.

Finally, check the interoperability of smart devices. I can’t tell you the frustration I experienced with early IoT devices trying to make smart homes work. I settled on the Google Assistant. That is, Alexa, SmartThings, and HomeKit couldn’t use them. It goes without saying that there are many Asian smart devices that require hubs and apps.

Matter also needs to address security issues on isolated devices that will not be updated in the future.

We create a sign of trust. Matter is an important milestone for users in its long history of providing unified, secure, reliable and reliable standards for the IoT. We are very excited to announce Matter as a fundamental element to provide a truly connected world.

Tobin Richardson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Connectivity Standard Alliance

Other articles on GadgetGuy smart homes can be read here.

