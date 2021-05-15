9 best Apple AirTag accessories





AirTag is a small product that you won’t forget. Apple’s latest gadgets are almost impossible to lose, as they are tracking beacons for monitoring important items in their own right. AirTag uses the Find My network built into iOS and can be located far away. In fact, with a modern iPhone with a U1 chip, you can point in the right direction, close to a few inches. The biggest drawback is that AirTag doesn’t have an easy way to get it out of the box and clip it to your bag or keychain. That’s where all these AirTag accessories come in. Outside the gate, these are the best ways to keep your keys, bags, and even sunglasses from being lost.

AirTag is one of the cheapest gadgets you can buy from Apple for $ 29. If you have multiple items, you need to attach an AirTag. There are also four packs for $ 99. AirTag is a bit bigger than the US quarter, but it’s packed with a lot of technology. It has a speaker that emits sound for easy finding. It is dust and water resistant and has a user-replaceable battery.

Belkin Secure Holder with Strap — $ 12.95Elevation Lab TagVault Keychain — $ 12.95 Nomad AirTag Glass Strap — $ 29.95 Moko AirTag Protective Case (3 Pack) — $ 12.95 Cyrill AirTag Case — $ 19.99 Spigen AirTag Case Sturdy Armor — $ 24.99 Moment Stretch Fabric Mount — $ 19.99 Pad & Quill Mighty AirTag Leather Keychain — $ 24.95 Apple AirTag Loop — $ 29 This Belkin Secure Holder with Strap is one of AirTag’s cheapest options and can be mounted in a variety of locations. I will.Belkin

Belkin has several different options for fixing AirTag. This holder comes with a standard keychain and strap. I have tried both of these options and they work fine. The most attractive aspect is price. Each AirTag accessory is made of plastic, minimizing the effort required to secure the device. They are intentionally simple. The keychain version has a defined use, but there are many more possibilities for holders with straps.

Rope straps can be looped around a variety of items. For example, in addition to being able to loop into a key ring, it can be attached to a bicycle or multiple types of bags. There’s nothing to complain about here about Belkin’s first AirTag accessory.

Buy at Belkin.

This Elevation Lab keychain and AirTag holder is waterproof and can be purchased for $ 12.95.Elevation Lab

Elevation Lab has taken it to the limit as it opens up a niche for AirTag accessories. We’ve built a sturdy, fully protected holder for AirTag. Its Tag Vault is completely waterproof and durable. It also advertises that there is no explanation to not pay attention to holding AirTag. You need to determine if it is a feature. This is an option if your keys tend to be careless or if you tend to challenge dirty situations on a daily basis.

Tag Vault is priced as low as $ 12.95. Three packs of accessories cost only $ 29.95 and cost about $ 10 each. It’s a big deal from a company that makes great products.

Purchased at Elevation Lab.

Nomad’s AirTag strap attaches to your sunglasses to track expensive shades. NOMAD

Nomad, like everyone else, creates multiple AirTag holders. Comes with a more traditional keychain holder for those who want to play safely. There is also this interesting eyeglass strap. This strap is for those who are afraid to lose their sunglasses and are worried about spending too much on nice sunglasses. This accessory is a clever take on some of the more popular 90’s items you’ve never seen before.

Purchased at Nomad.

Three packs of Moko’s AirTag cases are perfect for those who don’t want to spend too much on accessories. MOKO

The Moko AirTag Protective Case is the perfect holder for those who desperately need to track items but need to get cash. The pack contains three cases, but it’s still cheaper than many other options. In addition, the values ​​per unit are off the chart. I have tried several different Moko iPad cases in the past and they worked fine. These should be able to do the trick for anyone on a tight budget.

Purchased at Amazon.

Cyrillic leather keychain accessories are in stone color. CYRILL

Cyrill aims for a luxurious look with an AirTag case. Available in stone-colored vegan leather with a keychain, zipper, or silver ring for clipping to another loop area. I used this AirTag case and it looks just like online. Due to the large size of the ring clip, everything that is clipped can be bulky. It’s fashionable, but it doesn’t protect AirTag from scratches.

Buy at Cyrill.

For those who like the look of carbon fiber, Spigen has a sturdy AirTag holder. SPIGEN

Spigen has similar options to Cyrill (part of the same company), but it also has a rugged version. The Rugged Armor accessory gives a masculine look along with a carabiner clip. If leather or plastic isn’t aesthetic, this carbon fiber may be a better fit for the forefront of design.

Buy at Spigen.

Moment has several different ways to paste AirTags in different places. This includes this fabric option in the bag.moment

The moment comes again with a stretch fabric mount that can meet your unique needs. Here, it deviates from a common path and provides a way to attach AirTag inside a fabric bag. Some are for hard surfaces. Insert AirTag, peel off the back and paste it somewhere. This is a great option for mounting in loop-free locations. The hard surface version is also useful for attaching AirTag to the bottom of a skateboard, for example.

Buy at the moment.

Pad & Quill delivers a classic leather look with the MightyAirTag keychain.Pad & Quill

If you want an AirTag holder that looks classy and timeless, check out the Pad & Quill Leather Keychains option. Pad & Quill has been manufacturing high quality Apple accessories for a long time, and this latest accessory is still in line.

This leather keychain forms a small pocket on which a 1/4 size AirTag slides. The white plastic disc is barely exposed and should be protected from scratches.

Purchase at Pad & Quill.

The Apple AirTag Loop is available in four colors and costs $ 29.Apple

Apple has its own AirTag accessory to keep up with third-party manufacturers. There is a standard keychain with a metal ring, but there is also this AirTag loop. The product here looks like a luggage tag and probably works this way, but it’s not the only use. Like Belkin’s loop strap, this is an Apple loop strap that can be attached to a variety of objects.

The Apple AirTag Loop is made of polyurethane and costs $ 29. If you need a slightly elegant loop holder, there’s also a $ 39 leather loop.

Buy at Best Buy and Amazon.

