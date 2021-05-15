Apple Music Beta for Android confirms lossless audio streaming while working





A new warning in the Android music streaming service app confirms that lossless audio is working, following reports that Apple may announce a new HiFi Apple Music tier on Tuesday, May 18th. ..

As reported by 9to5Google, the beta version of Apple Music for Android has multiple in-app alerts, and lossless audio streaming is another term often used for fidelity streaming. Yes, it informs the user that it consumes more data and bandwidth.

The lossless audio file retains all the details of the original file. Turning this on consumes quite a lot of data.

Lossless audio files take up quite a lot of space on your device. About 3000 songs can be stored in high quality in 10 GB of space. Lossless 200 songs with 1000 songs, lossless with high resolution

Lossless streaming consumes quite a lot of data. The 3-minute song looks like this: High efficiency, 1.5MB-256kbps, high quality, 6MB-24bit / 48kHz, lossless 36MB-24bit / 192kHz, high resolution, lossless, 145MB Song availability, network status, connected speaker or headphone capabilities Varies.

Apple Music’s lossless audio tier proposal first sparked earlier this month in a report from Hits Daily Double. According to the report, the launch is imminent and the new tier will be priced at $ 9.99, the same as the current individual Apple Music package. However, it remains unclear how Apple will allow existing customers to upgrade to HiFi.

Apple is currently testing iOS and iPad OS 14.6 with developers, and compared to iOS 14.5 released in April, future updates appear to be more constrained by new features and changes. However, the code in the update gives users the option to switch between different streaming qualities, and Apple Music dynamically switches between lossless audio and standard audio depending on factors such as signal strength, battery life, and data consumption. Indicates that it may be possible.

