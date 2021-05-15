HyperX Origins 60 Review-A miniature keyboard that’s great for games and works well in the office





The name HyperX Origins 60 comes from a 60% form factor. It has no numeric keypad or function keys. But don’t be fooled. Only the form factor accounts for 60% of this small keyboard. While the focus is clearly on the gaming market, Id happily argues with people that keyboards with such red switches are also suitable for a productive environment.

Landing in Australia at a price of $ 179.00 isn’t a cheap keyboard, nor is it for those who don’t want to appreciate features and presentations. However, in the case of RGB lighting, although it is a very good mechanical type (red switch), there is no click feeling and you can enjoy Origins 60 with a very solid feel.

Feature list

I’m not going to bore you with what it is, because it’s a keyboard, but it’s a very nice little keyboard with some cool features that deserve attention. Its feature list starts with a removable USB-C cable. This saves space because it’s versatile (you can change from USB-C to USB-C if you’re connected to a compatible machine) and you can slide the keyboard away. There is no need to wind up the cable.

RGB lighting can be selected for programmable Windows users only or from pre-programmed profiles.

Rainbow waves rolling across KB Pastel colors change randomly with every key Reactive mode that sprays color from the source each time you press a key

It’s a really sturdy keyboard, so I’m still a little surprised at its weight (781.5g). Part of its weight is due to at least the aluminum body construction. This adds some sturdiness to the body and can withstand the abuse used by gamers.

As mentioned earlier, this is a 60% form factor keyboard, so there are no numeric keys or dedicated function keys. This makes a lot of sense for the game, as you probably spend most of your time on WASD or macro keys. Personally, I like this to save space, but in some areas (paid work) I prefer to use the numeric keypad because it does a lot of financial calculations. Another area that many users are deterred to is the fact that there is no dedicated media control key that is clearly associated with the small form factor.

I really like the presentation and layout of this keyboard in that there is no big framing around the keys. With simple frames and keys, no major brands are displayed or any other exaggerated look.

So who is this for?

It’s easy to say that this applies to everyone, but it’s not. Prices and presentations should show that your target market is a gamer. The keys are PBT, a very durable material, the physical size is very good, and the offset between the keys gives a great touch and feel for games and typists.

With a slight difference, most typists prefer red when comparing the Origins 60 red and blue switches. The difference between the two is that the blue switch has a softer touch and requires less force (45 grams) to activate. This makes the keys smoother and smoother while typing, and improves the typing rhythm as you enter the zone.

Companion software: NGenuity

Anyone who has ever used hardware with programmable macros or RGB lighting knows that there is some kind of companion app. For HyperX, the software is called NGenuity and is a fairly solid product. The controls gained from it are extensive, especially if you have multiple hardware from them.

The software isn’t as sophisticated as the ones like Razer Synapse and Corsairi Cue, but it’s very good. Do everything you want the control software to do, such as managing lighting effects and profiles, changing buttons and macro mappings, and more. Depending on the use case and the space available for work, this can be of some help or a complete game changer.

What can be improved?

Through good design engineering, I had to think really long and hard about how to improve this. When I was using Origins 60 for both gaming and productivity, I didn’t notice any key-pressing delay issues.

What I really want to see is the Origins 60 USB hub. This is not the main point of discussion, whether it’s a single pass-through port or a couple. Simply put, this allows you to connect your keyboard and mouse to a minimalist. A machine with a single USB connector.

Would you like to buy HyperX Origins 60?

Personally, this is my first experience with a HyperX keyboard for more than a few minutes. This was a really good experience for both the physical hardware presentation and the user experience. They did a great job here to provide a solid user experience. This works well in games and productivity settings.

You can see that the key is a double shot PBT, so it lasts for quite some time. Undoubtedly, this is not a $ 18 K-Mart special. Spending $ 179.00 on a keyboard is an investment you’ll want to spend for years to come.

The keyboard is clearly aimed at gamers (RGB lighting and programmable macros), but with the available profiling lighting options, it also works in a productive environment. If you have the need for function keys and numeric keypad and muscle memory, this is not the keyboard for you.

TL: The DR HyperX Origins 60 is a very solid option for gamers and minimalists looking for a keyboard on the road. It works absolutely and works pretty well when needed in the productivity sense, but in reality it’s not a favorite of many buyers, especially in terms of purchase costs.

Disclosure Statement

Due to the potential hygiene issues associated with sharing and reissuing the keyboard, Double Jump does not want the keyboard to be replaced when the review is complete.

