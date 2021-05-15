Fort Worth family says Amazon Kindle Fire has been hacked and strangers ask their kids for their name and address – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth





Fort Worth (CBSDFW.COM) – A family of nine-year-old boys living in Fort Worth share their story after a hacker says he’s targeted him on an Amazon Kindle Fire and started asking for personal information.

My fourth kid was having a quiet time specified on the Kindle. Mom Alex Pizzar said Amazon Kindle Fire, especially for kids. He said he heard a big boom. This has never happened before.

A stranger’s voice reaches my family’s Amazon Kindle Fire. He knew his son’s name, Preston, and asked him for his address.

I was a little nervous when that happened, Preston Pizzar said.

Alex Pitzer said he knew he was hacked and that strangers could access the camera and microphone because the audio stopped when someone else was nearby.

She says the device has secure Wi-Fi and parental controls, but experts say it can happen anyway.

Dr. Murat Kantarcioglu, a staff member at the University of Texas at Dallas, is familiar with cybersecurity.

He states that the hacker was likely to have exploded the bug and had financial motivation.

He said that mainly after they got a monetary reward.

His advice to parents is to keep updating the software, make sure Wi-Fi is safe, and cover the camera with technology.

But the Pitzer family says there is a greater lesson they have learned.

I think this is a real awakening call for all of us to assess how long children are using these tablets and what can happen.

An Amazon spokesperson provided CBS11 with the following statement on this issue:

The security of our devices and services is a top priority. We have been committed to maintaining the trust of our customers and their families for many years, and there are some important things to keep your device secure, such as strict security reviews under development and encryption to protect your data. It has a function. Amazon Customer Service is contacting this customer to further investigate this issue. “

