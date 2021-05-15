Animal Crossing glitches allow you to swim in the pool and climb a variety of objects.





Animal Crossing New Horizons has a new bug that players find interesting. On rare occasions, you can swim in the tub or pool, or climb a variety of things that can stumble.

While some glitches can get in the way of the game because they have a big impact on gameplay, many players are asking Nintendo to allow recent games as a permanent part of the game.

An interesting part of the recent “Animal Crossing” glitch

(Photo: u / Pigment from a screenshot of Reddit) “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” is rapidly gaining popularity among players. The interesting thing about this bug is that you will find it in this article.

According to IGN reports, players can only swim in the game when they are in the ocean. However, the new glitch allows players to roam freely, not just water-based objects. Do you have a wetsuit? no problem.

Sitting where you really couldn’t seem to be cheerfully popular with players. Anyway, it is a big item such as a space to ride a bowl and a huge teddy bear.

If you accidentally find this glitch, you may say nothing more about fixing it. The huge swimming pool has been interesting since the game was released, but as always, players are limited to what they have access to.

This glitch is my favorite #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #ACNH:]pic.twitter.com/FqrkOkNHnn

— LightningLazuli (@LightningLazuli) May 14, 2021

Now, the weird part incorporates a buggy animation that sounds “nuisance”, but in reality it looks perfect as expected. As a result, players wanted Nintendo to keep glitches and make more glitches available.

Have you ever experienced crawling on an object? It’s a good idea to check out one glitch that can create strange images of villagers. Imagine a ghost coming out of a ghostly well. However, in “Animal Crossing”.

Read also: Animal Crossing: New Horizons soundtrack is now available on Amazon US, with a new range of events in May

How was the “Animal Crossing” glitch discovered?

Some people don’t know where the glitch came from, but according to a recent article written by Kotaku, the discovery was made earlier this May. Elsewhere, someone on TikTok, YouTube, and other sites could have pulled it out.

To show glitch, there is a requirement first. It’s a flat object. Here are some things you can enjoy while using this glitch:

Place the selected (flat) object near the edges of the rounded corners. Imagine placing a piece of a puzzle. You can use the ladder to climb the object. You can then enter the pool (or bathtub). Now you can hang out with your friends like a pool party.

In addition, players can also find aesthetically pleasing photos in the form of breathtaking screenshots and clips. For some reason, Animal Crossing glitches have become part of the game as a whole new level of interaction with other in-game objects. This is what we want to give the player justice.

At this point, I’m not sure if Glitch has already reached Nintendo, but if you’ve been enjoying it for a while, can you remove it from the game?

Related article: Animal Crossing 2021 May Day: How to complete a maze and island tour in New Horizons

