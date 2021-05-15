



Velan Studios’ upcoming dodgeball-based competitive fighter, Knockout City, will be free to play for 10 days after its release.

Developed by Velan Studios and published by Electronic Arts, the next team-based action title, Knockout City, is free to play for 10 days after launch. In this game, a team of players participates in a fierce dodgeball-like competition featuring a variety of unique balls that grant special abilities. Knockout City will be published under the EA Originals label used to distribute independent titles such as Rocket Arena and It Takes Two.

Knockout City Recently, a gameplay trailer was released. The trailer presents a stylish and futuristic setting for the game with both flying cars and modern graffiti art. The game is played between a team of three players who have to compete to collect the ball to attack their opponent. There are several elements of real-world dodgeball, such as catching an opponent’s ball or forging a throw to confuse your opponent. We’ve also seen exciting new competitive titles available on both the Xbox Game Pass and EA Play when the game is released on May 21st.

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: PS5 Rocket League, Epic Court Document Xbox Series X / S Leak

Currently, a new trailer posted on the official Knockout City YouTube channel reveals that the game will be free to play for the first 10 days after it was released on May 21st. This free trial is called a block party and will run from May. 21 at 8AMET Until May 30th, 8AMET. This free trial gives players access to the entire “Dodge Broll” experience, including 5 maps, 6 special balls, and 5 match playlists. One trial will be available for each EA account. That is, you need to play your account.

Creating an EA Originals label these days is a great way to bring an independent title into the limelight, and EA’s future plans aren’t the only ones. The publisher has announced that EA Play Live, the studio’s upcoming title-only game showcase, will be back on July 22nd. The industry showcase will be held just a month after E3 2021 and could lead to a comparison from both fans. Featuring franchises such as Battlefield and EA Sports.

Knockout City aims to be a fun, unique and competitive action title that combines the real rules of Dodgeball with many futuristic and fantasy elements. Free trials starting on the game’s release date may seem unorthodox, but this strategy may be a great way for EA to attract players and pay the full amount when the trial is over. ..

Next: How Knockout City Succeeds Where Rocket Arena Fails

Knockout City will be released on May 21st for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Source: Knockout City / YouTube

Grand Theft Auto: What Happened to Ken Rosenberg?

About the author Thomas McNulty (236 articles published)

Thomas McNulty is an avid leader, writer, player and watcher from New Jersey. Movies, TV shows, video games, books and pop culture are personal passions and he is excited to write about familiar and important topics. If someone has a story to tell, they should be able to tell it. He provides accuracy in all articles and promises to remain true to his voice.

Other works by Thomas McNulty

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos