Protests over the SpaceX deal have destabilized the schedule for the return of the month.





These protests must be resolved within 100 days or by August 4, in accordance with federal regulations. The two companies allege that NASA held an inappropriate meeting with Elon Musks SpaceX and that the space agency was unable to fairly assess the risks posed by the SpaceXs Starship rocket.

At stake is none other than the schedule of the NASA Artemis program, which aims to put the first woman on the moon by 2024. He said that if a government agency disagrees with a recommendation from GAO, it will refer the matter to a parliamentary committee that oversees the agency’s budget.

To use the word “recommended” on purpose [Congress or the president] According to White, you can instruct the agency to do anything. The panels responsible for NASA’s budget are the House and Senate Budget Committee and the House and Senate Budget Committee.

If GAO supports the protest and agrees with the protesters, it needs to recommend some way to resolve the identified issue, Ralph White, Deputy Legal Adviser for Procurement Law at the agency, told UPI. ..Required remedies

In its protest, Blue Origin accused NASA of downplaying the significant risks and unknowns associated with SpaceX Starship. Musk flew five Starship prototypes, four of which later caused the spacecraft to explode with a fireball. Blue Origin, based in Kent, Washington, and Dynetics, based in Huntsville, Alabama, were finalists in the NASA competition proposing a lunar module. However, according to NASA, NASA ranked both companies lower than SpaceX for the benefits of the proposal, and SpaceX bids were billions of dollars lower than the two competitors.

According to Blue Origin, such landings are at risk of damage if Starship’s main engine hits rocks or other debris. By comparison, the Blue Origins lander has another ascent module. No Ascent Module SpaceX does not provide a detailed plan for Starship’s lunar landing, but the company plans to land without a separate ascent module like the Apollo Lunar Module being used.

