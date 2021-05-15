eOS claims no tracking, popular apps, good UI, is it successful?





Earlier this year, big data researcher Douglas Reese of Trinity College Dublin published a series of findings in collaboration with Ars Technica. He claimed that the Android phone pinged the user’s telemetry data to the Google server about once every 4.5 minutes. He further claimed that Android collects almost 20 times as much data as Apple. Google (and Apple) opposed Reese’s findings, but his data is fairly well supported in many reports. One such party is / e / Foundation. It states that Android smartphones have an active tracker that pings Google up to 90 times an hour, especially when the device is active. It is this rigorous level of data collection that the non-profit foundation’s privacy-centric / e / OS aims to make people aware.

/ e / What is OS?

Founded by Gael Duval, the creator of Mandrake Linux, the / e / OS focuses head-on on privacy and the replacement of Google from smartphones. It is backed by the / e / Foundation, a non-profit organization that keeps all of / e / OS development open source. The central promise of the operating system is that Google will not always be able to see where you are and what you are doing. It claims to be a fork of Lineage OS, a similar AOSP operating system, offering many apps, a nice and convenient user interface, chat-based support, and reduced tracking.

However, to do this, the user has to make some compromises with / e /. For one thing, it’s not available on all phones, so unless your phone is on the list of what / e / currently supports, you’re out of luck. If you have the target phone at hand, you’ll have to go through a fairly complex process of rooting the phone and installing a new operating system. There are many issues with this process, which in itself can limit the general accessibility of this tool. If you rely heavily on Gmail for your day-to-day work, the final compromise is of utmost importance. / e / OS doesn’t matter at all.

Privacy promise

The central issue that / e / OS deals with is the huge amount of data that Google collects on average from Android phones. Despite ensuring that Google doesn’t need more data than it needs and treating it with sufficient security, many reports cite the data collection practices that Google employs. However, the truth is that all data collected from you will be commercialized and sold to advertisers by Google or Facebook for commercial gain.

In this regard, / e / OS does a pretty decent job of reducing what Google can know about you. It begins with location tracking as part of the network and overall telemetry data. The primary identifier for a location is often contained in a data package that is relayed to the server. All network providers do this to ping the nearest cell tower to stay connected, but privacy advocates hold corporate entities such as Google accountable for you and your social aggregate data. Claims to give a biased force. Using / e / OS avoids, or at least reduces, most of this data collection.

Data package analysis has been conducted on / e / OS reports and reviews on numerous forums, revealing that / e / OS significantly limits the data sent to Google servers. Most of this privacy claim is a / e / OS switch from the default Google app to a third-party app. To provide popular apps, / e / uses microG as an open source mobile service. The / e / app store primarily features third-party apps scrolled from Clean APK or APK Pure (more on this later). This means that / e / OS has many of the most popular third parties, even though they don’t have Google services. Apps such as Netflix, Uber, Signal and WhatsApp.

However, this is the OS’s biggest challenge: the / e / OS itself doesn’t ping Google to send data, and most third-party apps are looped to use the Google and Facebook APIs. I am. Therefore, if you want to use some of the most popular apps, it’s virtually inevitable to keep full privacy from Google’s prying eyes. So while the / e / OS claims are mostly relative and partially improved, most apps send at least some intermittent data to Google. However, the 24-hour monitoring gained by using a standard Android build is somewhat relaxed.

Good points and bad points

Beyond privacy, / e / OS is a mixed bag of significant points and elements in progress. First, with support for / e / OS apps, you can access many popular apps. There are a few Indian-specific apps, such as banking and digital payment apps, but there are plenty of apps available for the most popular apps in the world in general. / e / also updates the software with security updates on a regular basis to improve reliability.

Then there is the interface. The experience of using / e / OS is actually very good, more than it can be used, and in many cases it is actually very ergonomic. It’s easy to set up personally and gives you a pretty good smartphone experience. It doesn’t feel like its greatest strength, the scratched AOSP build. The OS also provides data synchronization via its own email account, cloud storage, and NextCloud, allowing users to easily synchronize data across multiple devices.

However, difficult bits exist in parallel. First, in / e / OS, you can’t uninstall or hide the default app even if you haven’t used it before. Second, there is a big question mark for third-party apps available in the / e / app store. / e / isn’t clear about sourcing third-party apps, and it’s not clear if the app is provided directly by the developer or if it’s assigned regular software updates or patches. Given the current cybersecurity environment, this can be a major and alarming point to consider.

Final Verdict: Is It Worth It?

To be honest. Considering all the drawbacks, / e / OS ensures that you significantly reduce your over-reliance on Google. It doesn’t send much of your data to Google arbitrarily, which makes it much safer to use overall. In addition, you can access most of the most popular apps. These apps can be downloaded and used when you really need them. The presence of cloud synchronization also means that data shifts and backups are also fairly easy to use.

/ e / OS misses important aspects such as app validation provided, complex setup process, and limited number of devices currently supported. However, if you can handle these compromises, and if you’re concerned about the growing threat to privacy today, / e / OS is definitely worth it.

