Use of genetic data in biodiversity research when DNA talks about nature





The biodiversity we see around us is the product of millions of years of evolution on Earth. Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) molecules present in the cells of most living organisms can be used to understand how animals and plants have evolved and become present on this planet. DNA provides a biological instruction that is passed down from generation to generation. This is also known as the process of descent with modification. The ability to use this history record stored in DNA is an important part of the biologist’s toolkit. This allows us to understand the origin of the tree of life, the process of speciation, the evolution of morphology and function, the relationships between organisms, and their response to environmental changes (evolutionary adaptation).

Specific mutations in genes, changes in DNA sequences, can be translated into changes in the proteins they encode, resulting in mutants known as enzyme protein allozymes. In the 1970s, researchers used allozyme analysis, which can use charge to detect protein variants, as an alternative to studying genetic variation. By the 1980s, more than 1,000 animal species had been screened at dozens of allozyme loci, allowing comparisons between different groups. One study found that South African cheetahs have very few genetic variations due to their significant population decline in recent history. The loss of this individual and the consequent inbreeding between relatives contributed to their low genetic diversity.

Photo provider’s timeline: Jahanavi Joshi

The development of Sanger sequencing in the late 1970s and the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) in the mid-1980s made it possible to make copies of DNA from small samples and determine the sequence of units that form the DNA sequence, molecular biology. A revolution has occurred in scholarship. Using these techniques to generate DNA sequences that span multiple individuals and species, scientists were able to directly view genetic material, detect mutations, and measure genetic variation. .. In one of the earliest studies using DNA sequence data, researchers compared a single gene across species to build an evolutionary tree that classifies organisms into three broad groups. Since then, we have established interspecific relationships by combining and analyzing DNA sequences encoding multiple genes and non-proteins. For example, the large global evolutionary tree of flowering plants helped some groups understand the characteristics that helped them spread throughout the new environment. DNA sequence data was particularly helpful in identifying morphologically incomprehensible species that are indistinguishable based on appearance.

Apart from understanding the evolutionary relationships between different species, DNA sequences are also used to understand how genetic variation is geographically distributed within a species or closely related species. I will. From the 1970s to the 1980s, maternal genetic genes were widely used in such studies. They found that, for example, with the closure of the Isthmus of Panama, populations of several marine species diverged between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. Such sex-related markers have also been used to study the social structure of animals, indicating that female humpback whales follow specific migration routes across different generations between basins. In addition to the use of gene sequences, non-protein coding regions of DNA, such as microsatellite, are widely used to understand relationships between individuals within a species. A recent study used DNA from fecal samples to investigate the effect of forest fragmentation on the genetic connectivity of four mammals in central India. According to microsatellite data, anthropogenic factors have different effects on species depending on their biology, with the greatest impact on tigers, followed by leopards, sloth bears and jungle cats.

Rapid advances in sequencing technology have made it possible to go beyond gene sequencing and sequence large amounts of DNA across the genetic material of an organism. These genomic approaches use parallel sequencing to generate hundreds of giga-based DNA sequence data. This involves high computational power and analytical challenges associated with advanced mathematical models. Many of these techniques can also use trace amounts of DNA from the natural environment, allowing researchers to quickly explore biodiversity in under-researched areas and taxa. For example, thousands of DNA sequences from soil samples have allowed scientists to estimate the diversity of invertebrates on remote New Zealand islands. High-resolution genomic data helps researchers distinguish closely related species in the event of failure of conventional genetic markers, as is done with cichlid fish in Lake Victoria, Africa. Advances in technology have allowed researchers to use poor quality DNA. For example, in the case of western lowland gorillas, specimens from an old museum helped scientists understand the genetic effects of severe depopulation in recent history.

Bharti Dharapuram is a postdoctoral fellow at the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology. She is particularly interested in the process of promoting species distribution and patterns of genetic diversity, especially in poorly studied terrestrial and marine invertebrates.

Jahnavi Joshi is an assistant professor at CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology in Hyderabad, India. She studies taxonomy, biogeography, diversification, and community gatherings in tropical forests of Asia, primarily using arthropods as a model system.

This series is an initiative to encourage natural content in all Indian languages ​​under the Nature Conservation Foundation (NCF) program “Nature Communications”. Join The Flock to learn more about birds and nature.

