Manage cryptocurrencies via Samsung smartphones with blockchain wallet app





| Release Date: Saturday, May 15, 2021 10:54 [IST]

Samsung jumped into the headline by becoming the first major smartphone maker to offer crypto wallets to smartphones. In 2019, the company did this with its then flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S10. Today, Samsung’s blockchain platform has continued to grow since the opening of the SDK.

Recently, South Korean tech giants have announced that this move makes it much easier for users to trade cryptocurrencies. This includes support for some hardware wallets that are compatible with the Samsung Blockchain Wallet app.

Hardware wallet support for Samsung Blockchain Wallet app

Cryptocurrencies can usually be held in two types of wallets: digital wallets and hardware wallets. Digital wallets store virtual assets online, including Ethereum, Bitcoin and other tokens. Hardware wallets, on the other hand, store these assets offline. When it comes to security, hardware wallets are touted as safer than digital wallets.

If you are interested in performing cryptocurrency transactions, you first need to move the tokens from your hardware wallet. To do this in an easier and easier way, Samsung has added hardware wallet support to the Blockchain Wallet app. Hardware wallets supported by the Blockchain Wallet app include Ledger Nano X and Ledger Nano S.

Manage virtual assets through Samsung smartphones

The Samsung Blockchain Wallet has recently been updated to allow users to import and manage virtual assets directly from Samsung smartphones from third party wallets. With this update, Galaxy users will have easier control over their crypto assets and will be protected by the Samsung Blockchain Keystore.Decentralized social media, gaming, financial and security apps are available through Samsung’s blockchain solution

Samsung Blockchain Wallet allows users to manage several cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, TRON (TRX), ERC tokens and TRC tokens. It also supports a variety of decentralized apps (DApps) that leverage blockchain technology to validate the exchange of digital assets. DApp and cryptocurrency private keys are stored via the Blockchain Keystore. It is a safe area separate from the main OS. Ultimately, it is further protected by a secure processor and can be accessed via the owner’s fingerprint or PIN.

