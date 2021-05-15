The next G Alliance will move to the 6G roadmap and form a workgroup





The ATIS Next G Alliance has taken the next step towards a 6G vision in North America, nominated the leadership of four working groups in addition to launching this week’s technical work program.

Nokias Amitava Ghosh, Fellow and Head of the Radio Interface Group, chairs the Consortium’s National 6G Roadmap Working Group. Vice-chairs are Marc Grant, AT & T’s Lead Solutions Architect, and Doug Castor, InterDigital Senior Director of Research and Innovation for 6G projects.

The 6G Roadmap Group helps coordinate all partnerships with other working groups.

The main goal of the National6GRoadmap Working Group is to drive communication technology innovation by developing and maintaining North America’s 6G vision, lifecycle roadmap, and timeframe, Ghoshsaid said in a statement. Nokia is a founding member of the NextG Alliance and, as chair of the National6G Roadmap WG, looks forward to working with industry partners on this important initiative.

Related: AT & T, Ericsson executives lead US Union 6G strategy

Nokia is also involved in the EU’s flagship 6G initiative Hexa-X, with Ericsson as technical manager and project leader coordinating efforts.

HPE Distinguished Technologist Marie-Paule Odini chairs the Next G Alliances Green G Working Group, focusing on ways to minimize the energy consumption and environmental impact of future wireless technologies. Vice-chairs are Microsoft’s Micaela Giuhat and VMware’s Colleen Josephson.

A Working Group on Technology and Spectrum was also formed, chaired by Qualcomm’s Eddie (Fanjun) Kwon and Mitres Andrew Tisen, respectively.

Related: US taps Apple, Google, Nokia, Qualcomm for 6G boost

Working group leadership focused on applications and social / economic momentum has not yet been nominated. They are tasked with identifying key vertical applications that use network infrastructure in the 6G world and characterizing the drivers that are central to the 6G concept.

In a statement, ATIS President and CEO Susan Miller took an important step in fulfilling that mission with the launch of the technical work program. It has been successful across the domestic and global 6G markets.

Related: 6G does not mean throwing away 5G, but evolving to the next G

Formed last October, the Next G Alliance has 50 members, including major US carriers, technology companies, hyperscalers, infrastructure and device vendors, and more. Apple, Ericsson, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Samsung and Qualcomm are all on the roster, to name just a few.

Ericsson and AT & T executives are leading the North American Union’s overall strategy and direction efforts that want to develop and maintain leadership as technology advances.

5G is still in its infancy, but there are initiatives around the world to prepare for the next generation of wireless technology. The National Science Foundation launched a 6G public-private partnership program last month with nine major cloud, technology, and telecom players.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos