It has been reported that Starfield will be dedicated to Xbox and Windows PCs as screenshots are leaked online.





Starfield is a little mysterious. The game is known only by its teaser, along with information flowing around from occasional interviews. What we know is that Starfield is a single-player sci-fi RPG, built on a new version of Bethesda’s creation engine and previously used in the latest fallout and Elder Scrolls games. I did. Given that Microsoft joined forces with Bethesda earlier this year, one of the game’s biggest problems remains its potential monopoly.

In a previous article, I expected Starfield, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and more to be dedicated to the platform on which the Xbox Game Pass exists. When Bethesda announced the news that it would join the Xbox, it initially heard that it planned to dedicate these games to the Xbox Game Pass platform. Xbox head Phil Spencer repeated that at the Bethesda Xbox Roundtable earlier this year. I was reluctant to insist on it, but I knew that plans could change over time.

Indeed, Microsoft was very careful to scrutinize its expected exclusivity. I think the biggest potential impact of the announcement will be at the end of the Starfield trailer after (hopefully) showing off a serious explosive gameplay. In any case, VentureBeat’s Jeff Grab said he could get clearer confirmation today from a well-known industry reporter who revealed that Starfield plans to be dedicated to the Xbox and PC. There is sex.

Starfield is for Xbox and PC only. Limit. This is what I have confirmed it. https://t.co/j78Msk8nyG

Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 15, 2021

Grubb responded to a call for clarity after suggesting that he wasn’t sure about Starfield’s monopoly status when he was a guest on a previous podcast.

Starfield also recently saw some screenshots and pieces of artwork leaking, probably from previous builds of the game. There was also a suggestion that Starfield might have some sort of custom shipbuilding mechanism, based on a survey in which Bethesda asked respondents how long it would take to “customize a player, vehicle, or spacecraft.” However, Starfield’s screenshots were previously forged, so take a little salt below.

If Starfield is really Xbox and PC-only, it adds credibility to the idea that almost all Bethesda games, including Fallout, DOOM, Dishonored, etc., will be Xbox and PC-only. Microsoft has announced that it will respect its previous contract, the PS5-only Deathloop, while also supporting ongoing games such as Fallout 76 and The Elder Scrolls Online. But after that, everything seems to be a fair game.

Given the accessibility of Project xCloud game streaming with Xbox Game Pass, especially with the emergence of Xbox Game Pass cloud streaming on the web, games like Starfield and The Elder Scrolls IV have trouble finding an audience without competing platforms. I don’t think there is. In any case, this year’s Digital E3 2021 event will have two release dates and you’ll see Starfield’s break cover only once.

