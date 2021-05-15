Vaccine passport is a big tech catnip





Lizzie O’Shea is a lawyer. She is the author of “Future Historics: What Ada Lovelace, Tom Paine, and Paris Commune Can Teach Us about Digital Technology”.

More than a year ago, the border was closed as part of an unprecedented emergency response to a pandemic.

The government has begun experimenting with technical solutions, especially to control the movement of people at borders, but more broadly with the aim of implementing contact tracing and social distance rules. Since then, we have witnessed a rapid acceleration in the militarization of border security in the name of profit.

The idea of ​​a vaccine passport is the logical next step. They float in different ways, and concepts can have different meanings.

Many people are familiar with the paper-based plans that already exist for things like yellow fever. However, the debate surrounding COVID is more high-tech and involves the creation of a system of digital certificates that serves as evidence of vaccination or immunity.

Airlines are a major instigator for the development of such plans, and Qantas CEO Alan Joyce describes vaccination proof as a “necessary item” for international travel. We have also supported the tourism industry. In some countries there is even a debate about whether digital vaccination certification is required to access bars and restaurants.

These proposals have generally been promoted as a temporary measure to address the unprecedented challenges of pandemics that take advantage of technological advances.

This may all sound futuristic and efficient, but there is a broader context to consider. Certain governments require little encouragement to promote such proposals, as they are an extension of the general trend of developing and establishing digital ID systems. In her detailed critique, Elizabeth M. Renieris, a Technology and Human Rights Fellow at Harvard’s Center for Car Human Rights Policy, described digital identity as “all systems and methods of identifying oneself using digital tools.” Is defined as. “Vaccine passports that are really at stake” published by the Center for International Governance Innovation on April 5th.

Proposals for digital identities are often controversial because they can act as an extension of state surveillance programs, including when linked to social welfare programs.

Indeed, the UN Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights reported on the human rights risks associated with the digitization of the welfare state. This creates a situation where “citizens look more to the government than ever before, but not the other way around.”

Renieris argues that vaccine passports should not be assumed to be temporary and exceptional to address a pandemic, but should be seen as part of a broader shift to building an infrastructure for digital identity. doing. Such systems rarely consider the rights of what they are imposed on. If we allow this to happen, the risk “these schemes will shift power and normalize ubiquitous identification across many aspects of our lives,” Renieris adds.

These initiatives are often endorsed by nativists and nationalist political leaders who gain traction by eliminating migrants and trying to criminalize them. Indeed, vaccine passports may be the next way for governments to alienate immigrants and avoid liability to those fleeing persecution. The inadvertent disregard for immigrant rights presented by the government represents a future reaction to similar treatment that may await all of us.

The government may have its own agenda, many of which are affiliated with vendors selling high-tech solutions to social issues. The border security market is worth up to $ 68 billion by 2025, and the biometric system market has doubled to $ 65.3 billion by 2024.

A recent report, Financing Border Wars, published by the Transnational Institute, emphasizes the huge shift from government to private providers in this area. The result could be a two-tier system of privileged travelers moving seamlessly across national borders and migrants confronting complex digital bureaucracy without rights or reimbursement. The tech industry is touting its vision of alienation and discrimination, perhaps hiding in neutral tech, and the government is actively seeking buyers.

The exception state can stay here. Whatever politicians say, initiatives implemented in a pandemic context, such as militarized borders and vaccine passports, are unlikely to be temporary. Indeed, given that catastrophic climate change is increasing the number of people moving across national borders and constantly tightening accordingly, there is a clear reason for power to treat these changes as permanent. there is.

Indian soldiers stop scooters near a Srinagar checkpoint on April 25. Initiatives implemented in a pandemic context are unlikely to be temporary. © Nur Photo / Getty Images

Nor are these regimes imposed solely on immigrants. Too many tech companies have a financial stake in improving the government’s ability to monitor and manage its population, even if such projects encourage authoritarianism and undermine democratic traditions. ..

Like many public technology projects deployed in response to a pandemic, vaccine passports need to be subject to careful scrutiny and strict restrictions to avoid mission creep. The collaboration between state authorities and the fast-growing tech industry has given strong momentum to key digital innovations, and now is the time to consider who benefits are being offered by them.

Documenting vaccination is an important part of overcoming a pandemic, but be careful that this commendable purpose is not part of the broad impetus for establishing an expensive, high-tech surveillance infrastructure. is needed.

